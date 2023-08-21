El Niño will make an appearance late 2023 into 2024, the Farmers’ Almanac says.

It’s gonna be a cold one, New York.

Despite last winter’s weird snow-less streak, this year will see a lot of snow, slush and ice, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

It’ll be the complete opposite of last year if we are to believe this tried-and-true resource that has been used since 1818.

Why? Apparently, El Niño (an unusually high-water temperature off the Pacific Coast of South America) will return in the latter half of 2023, lasting into the winter of 2024, the Almanac states. This means that cold temperatures should prevail throughout the country and bring snow, sleet, and ice. Particularly for NYC, we should expect below-average temperatures and lots of snowstorms, with sleet, ice and rain, especially in January and February.

The Almanac predicts an East Coast storm for the Northeast during the second week of February and another during the first week of March.

As much as we want relief from the heat (especially in Washington Heights), we're not feeling this.