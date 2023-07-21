Consider it Christmas in July: the team behind two of the best holiday pop-up bars in the city—Miracle on 9th Street and Sippin' Santa's Surf Shack—have announced that this year's decked-out editions will be popping up beginning November 2023.

Since its founding in 2014 by bar owner Greg Boehm at his East Village cocktail den Mace, Christmas-themed Miracle pop-up bars have become a staple of the holiday season in New York, with their kitschy, over-the-top decorations, festive original cocktails and general good cheer. Two years later, it expanded globally with outposts in Greece, Montreal and Paris. And this year, Miracle, along with its beachy sibling series Sippin' Santa, will be held at more than 180 drinking establishments across the U.S.

In NYC, Miracle on 9th Street will be found at The Cabinet Mezcal Bar in the East Village, whereas Sippin’ Santa will take place this winter at Williamsburg neighborhood bar Thief.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be kicking off the 2023 season, almost a decade to when we first started,” says Greg Boehm, founder of Miracle. “Witnessing the growth and transformation of Miracle and Sippin’ Santa, along with the addition of numerous cities and partners to the family, makes each season even more remarkable than the last."

And as usual, the Miracle and Sippin' Santa holiday mug collections will also be making their return, with limited-edition glassware available for purchase exclusively at the pop-ups. At the end of the season, Miracle will donate 10-percent of all proceeds from the retail sales of its signature Santa's Head, Santa Pants and Christmas Carol Barrel mugs to its official 2023 holiday charity partner Seva Foundation, an eye care organization working to prevent and treat blindness and other visual impairments.

You'll need some booze to go in those seasonal mugs so Joann Spiegel, the cocktail expert behind recipe creation for Miracle, has crafted a fresh slate of holiday-themed cocktails that will debut this year at Miracle and Sippin' Santa. Check out the liquid lineups below:

MIRACLE MENU 2023





Christmapolitan

vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist

Snowball Old-Fashioned

rye whiskey, gingerbread, aromatic & wormwood bitters, orange essence

Carol Barrel (NEW)

Irish whiskey, banana liqueur, Jamaican navy strength rum, Guinness punch, lime, aromatic & chocolate bitters, nutmeg

Koala Cooler (NEW)

applejack, blanc vermouth, aquavit, spiced apple, lime, celery shrub, eucalyptus bitters, mint, soda

Marshmallows & Unicorns (NEW)

gin, vanilla liqueur, velvet falernum, cherry liqueur, cardamom, black pepper, marshmallow, lemon, egg white, tiki bitters, soda

Christmas Cricket

blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, dark cherry liqueur, coco pandan, cream, mole bitters

Elfing Around #2 (NEW)

cognac, mulled wine reduction, champagne, lemon, aromatic bitters, absinthe

Rudolph’s Replacement (NEW)

vodka, coffee liqueur, white creme de cacao, orange curaçao, chai, almond milk, aromatic bitters

The Krampus (NEW at select locations)

reposado tequila, oloroso sherry, allspice dram, mezcal, ginger, hibiscus, lime, hellfire bitters

Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!

Barbados rum, rhum agricole, Trinidad overproof rum, ube & coconut orgeat, acid-adjusted pineapple juice

Jingle Balls Nog

cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla, nutmeg

Hot Buttered Rum (at select locations)

aged Jamaican rum, velvet falernum, mixed spiced butter, oat milk, nutmeg

Mulled Wine (at select locations)

mulled red wine, tawny port, orange liqueur, Christmas spices

Nice Shot

rye whiskey, gingerbread

Naughty Shot (NEW)

tequila, habanero, ginger, hibiscus

---





SIPPIN’ SANTA MENU 2023



Sippin’ Santa

aged Demerara rum, amaro, lemon, orange, gingerbread mix

Surf Nut (NEW)

gold Puerto Rican rum, apricot brandy, lime, Caribbean-spiced coconut water, cream of coconut

Holiday on Ice

vodka, dark-roast cold brew, condensed milk, ancho chile liqueur, cinnamon syrup

Merry Spritzmas (NEW)

prosecco, aperitif, tawny port, cognac, lemon, falernum, fig preserves, cardamom bitters

Jingle Bird

bourbon, pineapple rum, apertif, lime, pineapple, jingle mix

Yule Tide

tequila, applejack, lime, maple-cranberry syrup





Sharkey’s First Christmas (NEW)

vodka, aquavit, melon and walnut liqueurs, lime and pineapple juices

Ho Ho Hot Buttered Rum (served hot) (NEW)

navy strength rum, spiced honey-butter, vanilla, passion fruit

North Pole Bowl (for two) (NEW)

Martinique & Jamaican rums, black tea, thrice-spiced honey, lime, vanilla syrup

Ginger Snapper (shot) (NEW)

navy strength rum, ginger and macadamia nut liqueurs