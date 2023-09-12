NYC teachers get a discount at this Brooklyn bar

Time Out Market New York is offering a discount to teachers on weekdays.

Happy hour is about to get even sweeter—for teachers!

Between Mondays and Fridays, NYC teachers will get a 15% discount at the Time Out Market Bar with proof of New York Board of Education identification. So, just show up with your DOE badge and get a sweet deal on your happy hour drinks!

RECOMMENDED: Here’s what’s going on at Time Out Market New York this week

Working with kids can be a lot so, we hope this discount will help you have fun on your off hours!

If you don’t know, the market’s rooftop bar has cocktails worthy of a hidden speakeasy and panoramic views of the skyline. Signature Cocktails include the “Elder Apple” (Tito’s Vodka, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Combier Liqueur D’Orange, Apple Cider, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup); “Pomegranate Punch” (Kraken Spiced Dark Rum, Cranberry, Pomegranate, Lime, Barcardi Soaked Cranberries); and more.

And don’t miss out on the market’s new Wine Cave—a space on the first floor that seats about 30 with nearly 40 bottles of red, white and rosé (studiously stored with Argon gas to guarantee each sip’s freshness) as well as charcuterie and Raclette.

Of course, dinner is an easy get at the market with nearly 20 of the best restaurants in NYC all under one roof.

Come spend happy hour with us!