Wine window at Please Tell Me
Wine window at Please Tell Me

NYC gets its own Florence-style wine window at Please Tell Me

Wine Wednesdays just got a lot cooler.

Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo
You've likely seen them, whether on social media or while visiting Italy itself: wine windows, or buchette del vino, convenient little holes in the wall at which you can order all of the by-the-glass Barolos and Barbarescos you desire, and an arm will magically extend out from the opening to offer up your boozy order. And now one New York wine bar is getting in on the centuries-old Florentine tradition.

Williamsburg wine den Please Tell Me (not to be confused with the East Village cocktail bar Please Don't Tell) will launch a wine window beginning Wednesday, April 10 at 749 Metropolitan Avenue. Weather permitting, the wine window will run on weekends during brunch, as well as the bar's popular "Winyl Wednesdays" (a combination of wine and vinyl records, natch), to coincide with the opening of the venue's outdoor seating.

The new addition will be sponsored by Zev Rovine Selects and will feature natural and organic wines—think new world selections from unexpected places, like Merlots from Mexico, Syrahs from Japan and white varietals from Slovenia. Prices will range from $9 for a house wine to $10 to $15 for the organic options. Don't let the grapey stuff? No problem: they'll also have canned beers to go. 

Patrons will be able to enjoy their glasses on the Please Tell Me patio or take the wine and beer to go in sealed cups. (The bar's craft cocktails will not be available for takeout.) Do note, though, that to-go drink orders will also require the purchase of food, per New York State law. Just like in ye olden days of the COVID pandemic, you'll need to order some bites, such as mini sandwiches, to go along with your on-demand beverage. 

To-go alcohol was one of the only positive things that came out of the coronavirus craze, and the wine and liquor allowance has already been extended through April 2025. Here's to it becoming permanent!

