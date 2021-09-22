New York
Time Out

Ess-a-Bagel
Photograph: Courtesy of Ashley Sears

NYC’s beloved Ess-a-Bagel is bringing ‘everything’ to Time Out Market New York

The hometown bagel shop’s first Brooklyn outpost opens on Tuesday, September 28

Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
For the first time in its 45-year history, NYC’s premier bagel destination is poised to open a location in Brooklyn. 

Ess-a-Bagel, which originally opened its doors in Manhattan in 1976, is bringing its hand-rolled, boiled and baked goods to Time Out Market New York on Tuesday, September 28. The local favorite’s time-tested preparations prove that New York’s iconic bagels require more than just that famous “something in the water” to achieve greatness. 

Expect plump, pillowy, shining varieties—including everything, multigrain, pumpernickel and cinnamon raisin—for $1.70 a piece, $10 for a half-dozen or $20 for a dozen. Scallion, veggie, strawberry and original cream cheese are also available by-the-bagel and in quarter- and half-pound quantities to go. 

Swing by in the morning to mix-and-match egg, cheese, sausage and bacon to build your own breakfast sandwich, or choose from Ess-a’s tried-and-true specialties like the signature favorite ($15.50), which layers Nova salmon, scallion cream cheese, freshly sliced tomato, lettuce, onions and capers on the bagel of your choice. Muffins, black and white cookies and multiple coffee options are all on the menu, too. 

Ess-a-Bagel is located on the first floor of Time Out Market New York at 55 Water Street and is open daily from 8am-4pm.

