NYC's only free holiday train display is back at Grand Central Terminal

There's no denying that New York City during the holiday season is downright magical. But there's also no denying that it's downright expensive. That's why we relish any free seasonal splendor we can find, and there's a very special example of that opening this week.

NYC's only free holiday train show is reopening in Grand Central Terminal on November 14. As hulking locomotives chug into and out of the transit hub, miniature versions of the trains will click-clack along a stunning model train display—and you can see it all for free!

RECOMMENDED: Christmas in New York: Best things to do for a magical time this holiday season

This beloved holiday exhibit features Lionel model trains traveling along a 34-foot long, two-level, "O" gauge model train layout. The New York Transit Museum has set up this spectacular showcase each year for the past two decades, and considering their dedication to transit history, you can expect to be impressed.

Photograph: By Ben Hider / Courtesy of New York Transit Museum

Departing from a miniature replica of Grand Central Terminal, the Transit Museum's collection of model trains, including Metro-North, Polar Express and vintage subway train sets, zip past New York landmarks and onto the North Pole.

"The Holiday Train Show is a family tradition, providing a sparkling and joyful place for our customers and visitors to be delighted by the magic of miniature trains and vibrant artwork," New York Transit Museum Director Concetta Bencivenga said in a statement. "With vintage trains rumbling down the tracks and tiny pedestrians strolling down exquisitely detailed miniature streets, the Holiday Train Show is a must-see during the holiday season."

Year after year, hundreds of thousands of visitors of all ages enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience. This year's display features artwork by illustrator Franco Zacha and a stunning large-scale mural depicting trains, buses and bridges set against the picturesque snowy skyline of New York.

Photograph: By Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit

The Holiday Train Show will be on view at Grand Central Terminal through February 2025. It's open Monday–Friday, 10am–7:30pm; Saturday–Sunday, 10am–6pm; and closed major holidays. Find it in the shuttle passage on 42nd Street and Park Avenue, adjacent to the Station Master’s Office.

While you're at Grand Central, you might just want to do some holiday shopping. The New York Transit Museum has set up a shop there with cool subway route T-shirts, wooden train toys, authentic token jewelry, subway map blankets and more. Plus, don't miss the Grand Central Holiday Fair, which brings together several dozen local food and craft vendors.