Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right NYC's Strings Ramen offers insanely spicy “Monster Hell” challenge
News / Eating

NYC's Strings Ramen offers insanely spicy “Monster Hell” challenge

By Emma Orlow Posted: Friday February 21 2020, 5:01pm

NYC's Strings Ramen offers insanely spicy “Monster Hell” challenge
Photograph: Courtesy of Strings Ramen

Hailing from Chicago, Strings Ramen joins the the East Village’s crowded ramen scene (which already includes favorites like Ippudo, Sanpoutei, TabeTomo and many others).

But Strings has a plan to separate itself from competitors in the area by offering more than just soothing strong bowls of noodles (our colleagues over at Time Out Chicago listed them as one of the city’s top ramen spots). In addition to tonkotsu ramen and rice dishes, it also offers a soup for the more adventurous.

In fact, you actually have to sign a waiver before slurping the insanely spicy “Monster Hell Ramen.” Those willing to brave the heat can participate in the restaurant’s ongoing competition. If you finish the “Monster Hell” in 20 minutes or under, not only do you get a free meal and bragging rights, but you'll also receive a $50 gift certificate to the restaurant and a Monster Hell t-shirt. No strings attached! 

According to an official spokesperson for Strings, the dish is “based on ancient Buddhist mythology, [where] hell is divided into numerous levels. In each level, different punishments await, including tongue ripping, eye gouging, teeth extraction, skinning, and pouring boiling liquids down sinners' throats.” Inspired by the folly, the Hell Ramen has several levels of increasing heat, five being the strongest. 

The dish comes with crispy-fried pork skin, supposedly “symbolizing human skin burnt in oil,” as well as ground pork mixed with baby clams, asari, scallions, and, of course, hot peppers and chilli paste.     

The waiver is downloadable on Strings’ website, and says that the challenger is allowed to drink “one cup of water” and that any add-ons or drinks will disqualify a challenger. “The participant acknowledges that Hell Ramen is made with pepper extract, some of the hottest peppers on earth: Pequin Pepper, Ghost Pepper, Habanero, and other secret seasonings and spices with an extreme degree of heat.” For reference, the Trinidadian Scorpion Pepper measures 500,000 - 1,462,700 Scovilles and is considered to be the world’s hottest chilli pepper, and not just because of the buzz around the challenge. 

We can’t imagine a world in which participating in an eating contest—it's obviously part of a marketing ploy—could ever be worth all the pain. But, hey, if you’re willing to risk it….

Strings Ramen, 188 2nd Avenue, New York, NY. The business operates from 11am to 10pm daily.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Emma Orlow 116 Posts

Combining her background in curatorial with her years in the food industry, Emma Orlow looks for stories about unconventional approaches to dining and the stories of the people behind them. Born and raised in New York, she's spent years covering the food, beverage, and design spaces. In addition to her work at Time Out, she's written for Eater, New York Magazine, Saveur, Vice MUNCHIES, Los Angeles Times, Architectural Digest, Edible Brooklyn, and more! Her words have been included on various school syllabi and panel discussions. Emma also makes art with food, putting on experiential shows throughout the city.

Emma has been with Time Out since 2019, and is the Associate Food & Drink Editor in New York. Reach Emma at emma.orlow@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram @emorlow.

Latest news

    More news