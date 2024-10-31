Subscribe
One of Mexico City’s most famous bakeries is in town for one weekend only

Join Panadería Rosetta in honoring Dia de Muertos.

Morgan Carter
Two pan de muertos, one traditional and the other black
Photography courtesy of Panadería Rosetta| Pan de Muerto
Earlier this month, the world’s first Michelin-starred taqueria came to New York for the first time, bringing its thinly sliced tacos to the city. Now, one of Mexico’s most famed bakeries is coming into town to celebrate Día de Muertos.

Panadería Rosetta will pop up at NoHo’s ATLA (372 Lafayette Street) from November 1-3. Honoring Día de Muertos, the bakery is bringing their signature dish: Pan de Muerto. A traditional Mexican sweet bread, the pastry is served weeks leading up to the holiday and is often left on home altars, or ofrendas, of those who have passed on. During the height of the season, Panadería Rosetta’s chef Elena Reygadas bakes up to 500 breads every day.

Sweetened with orange blossom and rolled in sugar, chef Reygadas will be doling out two versions of her Pan de Muerto: traditional and a blackened option, colored by corn husk ashes. Chef Reygadas is also baking up her Guayaba, or Guava Roll, with fresh guava jam and soft cheese. La Cabra coffee will also create a special coffee pairing for the occasion.

Doors open at 10am, and the goods will be available until they sell out. And trust us, they will sell out.

