One of NYC’s best bars Death & Co opens summer pop-up on the North Fork

New York City bars can only offer to-go cocktails at the moment, but if you’re trekking out to the North Fork of Long Island, Death & Co is setting up a summer residency—on the beach.

One of the city’s best bars is popping up between Father’s Day and Labor Day at the Sound View Greenport with sweeping views of the Long Island Sound. Death & Co’s bartenders will be mixing up their classic cocktails with summery touches at the boutique hotel’s new Low Tide Beach Bar, Jack’s Shack at the Pool Deck and The Halyard restaurant, where at least eight popular cocktails from the bar’s East Village, Denver and L.A. locations will be available for dining in, room service and to-go.

As the five boroughs enter Phase 2 of reopening on June 22, Long Island has been a step ahead with outdoor dining. At the Sound View Greenport, there will be signs to outline appropriate six-feet spacing rules between dining groups and reservations are required for guests wanting to stay on the property to sip their cocktails. In the restaurant, there will be a fabric divider between tables designed by Quiet Town Home, a Brooklyn-based company where artists have designed shower curtains.

The summer residency reflects a larger trend in New York’s hospitality scene in the past few months. A handful of the city’s most popular restaurants and bars are currently offering delivery or operating as pop-ups out East: Carbone, which offered delivery in the city early on, now has a site in Southampton for nightly takeout of its spicy rigatoni vodka and veal parmigiana, among other red sauce classics. Dante, which was ranked the best bar in the world last year by 50 World’s Best Bars, is open as a pop-up through July at Highway Restaurant & Bar in East Hampton, where guests can pick up Negronis and martinis.

Earlier in May, the award-winning Death & Co launched various promotions to help keep the bar afloat and support its employees, including a $10,000 package where bartenders will set up shop in your home (once it’s safe). As for the craft cocktail mecca’s plans for reopening, a spokesperson tells Time Out New York: “We do still plan to open in the East Village this summer, just as soon as it’s safe enough to do so.”

Until then, this could be one of the best spots for a sundowner.

