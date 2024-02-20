Two “best” bars are teaming up for a one-night-only collaboration.

Smith Street’s Clover Club has been a New York City favorite and one of the five boroughs’ best bars since opening in 2008. And Toronto’s Library Bar dates back 52 years, when “Library Bar was first introduced to Fairmont Royal York in 1972 as a traditional British-style bar that evolved into the renowned martini institution it is today,” according to a press release. After a break for renovations, Library Bar, which also counts a spot on “Canada’s 100 Best” among its accolades, reopened on the hotel’s lobby level at the end of 2021.

Now, it makes the trip to Brooklyn for a one-night-only pop-up at Clover Club—tonight, Tuesday, February 20.

Clover Club’s owner Juilie Reiner and Library Bar’s director of mixology, James Grant will both be in attendance at the merry meet-up.

“Together, the two have curated a special line-up for the night, sure to impress cocktail enthusiasts and tastemakers,” a press release reads. “Drawing inspiration from the literary and film canon, Grant will be bringing cocktails from Library Bar’s award-winning menu that promise an unparalleled level of expertise and exploration of flavors, elevating each sip into a world of refined luxury.

The one-night menu includes The Birdbath Martini, with gin, a house vermouth blend, orange bitters, lemon oil, olives and pickled onions, a Gunslinger Punch, with Johnnie Walker Black, Calvados, ruby port, lime, mixed berries, rose and nutmeg, and, of course, Clover Club’s own namesake tipple, its popular, picture-pretty, quick-to-disppear—you guessed it!—Clover Club, with gin, dry vermouth, raspberry lemon and egg white.

Clover Club is located at 210 Smith Street.