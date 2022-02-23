New York
Timeout

Bread at Leland Bake House bakery at Leland Eating and Drinking House restaurant in Brooklyn
Photograph: Courtesy of Belathée Photography

One of NYC’s best restaurants just opened its own bakery

Leland Baking House is open for pickup once a week

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
In-the-know New Yorkers have been ordering some of the best baked goods in the city at Leland Eating and Drinking House since 2020. Now, the excellent neighborhood destination is offering its wonderful focaccia, zucchini bread and vegan sourdough cinnamon buns to take away. 

Proprietors Jeanette Zinno and Randi Lee, who also built Leland’s comfortably chic dining rooms, began renovations to transform the restaurant’s basement into Leland Baking House three months ago. 

Leland Bake House
Photograph: Courtesy of Belathée Photography

“We turned a run down basement into a beautiful space that can inspire our staff,” Zinno wrote in an email. “We imported a new European oven, called the Nero 400 bread oven, that gives our head baker, Angela Reid and her all female baking team the opportunity to bake bread on a larger scale for the community.” 

Reid’s offerings include the above, plus seeded sourdough, baguettes, rye-wheat bread and banana quinoa oat mini loaves. They are available for pickup on Thursdays, and online ordering is open Friday at 1pm through Wednesday at 1pm. The space will also host private cooking classes beginning April 5. 

