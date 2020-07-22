One of the city’s best rooftop bars, Broken Shaker, has reopened to the public

Any eating and drinking at New York’s best restaurants and bars is almost exclusively taking place outdoors on the city’s sidewalks, streets and even some hidden backyards. But more and more of the city’s best rooftop bars are opening to the public again—just in time for the last stretch of summer.

Broken Shaker at the Freehand New York hotel is back in business with its same tropical energy—think bamboo with lots of plants and drinks heavy on fresh fruit—as the original location in Miami. Gabriel Orta and Elad Zvi of Bar Lab are behind the creation of the award-winning venue, which often ranks among the Manhattan’s most popular bars.

As one of the few truly cool places around Gramercy for rooftop drinks, the 18th floor terrace is ideal for grabbing a refreshing cocktail with some small bites like empanadas and shrimp tacos.

There are some rules, though: temperature checks are being taken, social distancing rules apply, masks are required unless you’re seated, there’s no standing or gathering in groups and service is suspended if it rains. The bar will allow a capacity of 60 guests max (instead of the usual 200 Before Times count).

It’s open Wednesday-Sunday from 3-11pm and is walk-ins only for the time being.

Broken Shaker is located at 23 Lexington Ave., New York, NY 10010

