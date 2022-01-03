Over 100 NYC hotels are offering major discounts this month and next

Hear us out: It's getting frigid and muggy out... why not lift your own spirits by booking a staycation at one of the city's most awesome hotels?

Another reason to consider a special stay: Starting tomorrow through February 13, you'll get to enjoy the perks of NYC Hotel Week, namely, a 22% discount off standard room rates at a total of 110 hotels across all five boroughs.

The list of participating lodging quarters includes The William Vale and the Ace Hotel in Brooklyn, the Hilton Garden Inn in Staten Island and the Pierre, the Langham, Lotte New York Palace and the Beekman Hotel in Manhattan, among other destinations. You can check out the full rundown of hotels and make actual reservations for your stay right here.

This first promotion of its kind is actually part of the annual NYC Winter Outing program, carried forward by NYC & Company, the city's official tourism organization.

The program includes NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week—all launching in the next few weeks.

Needless to say, if there was ever a time to show our support for the city's top institutions—from hotels to restaurants, Broadway shows, museums and more—this would be it. In addition, given the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, taking a proper vacation seems to be out of the question at the moment... so why not book a stay at a nice hotel at a discount, snag some tickets to Hamilton once NYC Broadway Week officially launches and indulge in a dinner at a local restaurant that participates in the annual NYC Restaurant Week promotion? You'll have fun and pay it forward to local businesses—a win, win indeed.

Just in case you need a bit of inspiration, you might want to consult the list of participating hotels against our own catalog of best hotels in NYC. Feel free to also read through our picks for best restaurants in NYC—including a dazzling Indian restaurant that is relatively new, Korean skewer sets and much more.