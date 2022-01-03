New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The William Vale
Photograph: Courtesy of The William Vale

Over 100 NYC hotels are offering major discounts this month and next

How about a staycation, New Yorkers?

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Hear us out: It's getting frigid and muggy out... why not lift your own spirits by booking a staycation at one of the city's most awesome hotels?

Another reason to consider a special stay: Starting tomorrow through February 13, you'll get to enjoy the perks of NYC Hotel Week, namely, a 22% discount off standard room rates at a total of 110 hotels across all five boroughs. 

The list of participating lodging quarters includes The William Vale and the Ace Hotel in Brooklyn, the Hilton Garden Inn in Staten Island and the Pierre, the Langham, Lotte New York Palace and the Beekman Hotel in Manhattan, among other destinations. You can check out the full rundown of hotels and make actual reservations for your stay right here.

This first promotion of its kind is actually part of the annual NYC Winter Outing program, carried forward by NYC & Company, the city's official tourism organization.

The program includes NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week—all launching in the next few weeks.

Needless to say, if there was ever a time to show our support for the city's top institutions—from hotels to restaurants, Broadway shows, museums and more—this would be it. In addition, given the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, taking a proper vacation seems to be out of the question at the moment... so why not book a stay at a nice hotel at a discount, snag some tickets to Hamilton once NYC Broadway Week officially launches and indulge in a dinner at a local restaurant that participates in the annual NYC Restaurant Week promotion? You'll have fun and pay it forward to local businesses—a win, win indeed.

Just in case you need a bit of inspiration, you might want to consult the list of participating hotels against our own catalog of best hotels in NYC. Feel free to also read through our picks for best restaurants in NYC—including a dazzling Indian restaurant that is relatively new, Korean skewer sets and much more.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.