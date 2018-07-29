Panorama Music Festival 2018 Recap: Hits and Misses

The third-annual Panorama Music Festival was a study in extremes: scorching heat and drizzly rain, killer performances and total no-shows. The festival, which inhabits Randalls Island much the same as June's Governors Ball, set up in a noticeable smaller foot print this year, moving from four to three stages. The result was a slimmer lineup but as a result, set times overlapped only minimally. Another slight tweak to the formula came with its enhanced focus on dance music: A strong lineup of DJs like Floating Points and Jlin brought buzzy talent to the outdoor club area that rivaled the acts on the bigger stages.

Read on for our recap of the weekend's highs and lows.

Photograph: Rheanna O'neil Bellomo

Low: Friday's cancellation

Coming after a week of thunderstorms in NYC, Panorama seemed ready to dodge a bullet Friday night. As it approached, the chance of rain hovered around 20-percent. After a brief afternoon shower around 3pm, young soul singer Daniel Caesar took the stage to a damp but receptive crowd "Thanks for waiting through the rain with me," he said before launching into the tender "Best Part." It wouldn't last though: The following act Sabrina Claudio barely got through a handful of songs before an announcement came that the rest of the day would be canceled.

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

High: Daniel Caesar's set

As the only main stage act that ended up playing on Friday, Caesar brought a focused intensity to his pop-forward songs. His band, which featured a skilled trio of backup singers, added depth and texture to the throwback arrangements, and welcoming crowd ate them up.

Low: Cancellations in general

The festivals continued Saturday and Sunday but that didn't stop the cancellations. Fans waiting for Lil Wayne didn't learn until after his scheduled set time that he wouldn't be playing (according to the message, his plane was delayed due to weather). Rising rock band Greta Van Fleet also pulled out of Sunday, posting that an injury to their drummer's finger would force them to cancel.

High: Janet & SZA's stellar sets

With all that going against Panorama, Saturday night's headliners swooped in to save the day. Jackson welcomed the crowd with a minute-long stare that set the stage for a blockbuster set. Thirty-two years on from her breakout album Control, she proved that songs like "Nasty" still pack a massive punch. SZA didn't get any help from her no-show opener (Lil Wayne, see above), but she still brought walloping renditions of crowd favorites like "Supermodel," "Broken Clocks" and "Love Galore."

Look for more highlights from Sunday at Panorama to come, and find more photos of the festival below.

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver