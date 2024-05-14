New York
Timeout

Cheeeesy Burger at Wayback Burgers
Photograph: courtesy of Wayback Burgers | Cheeeesy Burger at Wayback Burgers

Patty purveyor Wayback Burgers is getting its first NYC location

And it’s bringing double-bacon burgers, fried pickles, cheese curds and more.

Written by
Christina Izzo
There's been a full griddle's worth of new burger options coming to New York lately, from that secret off-menu option at Le Dive to the upstate chainlet Moonburger. And now the Connecticut-based burger joint Wayback Burgersone of the country's fast-growing burger franchisesis coming to Manhattan for its first NYC location in Chelsea.

Set to flip patties at 295 7th Avenue beginning this October, the new, 1,700-square-foot location will offer many of the brand's signature menu items, centered on made-to-order burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. One fan favorite is the fittingly titled "Cheeeesy Burger," which comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. 

The fast-casual menu also features cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and an array of sides, including loaded cheese curds, fried pickles, chili cheese French fries, and more. Wayback Burgers is also famous for its thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, made with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk, in flavors like "Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake," "Red Velvet Cupcake Shake" and "Chocolate Brownie Shake." 

“We are excited to continue our Wayback Burgers expansion with the lease signing of our first restaurant in New York City,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “Our New York franchisee has assembled a stellar team that will provide the impeccable food and customer service our guests have come to expect. With operations in 35 states and consistent growth of our footprint nationwide, it is an exciting time to be a part of the Wayback Burgers family. We look forward to working with [franchisee] Choudhry Waseem, as we continue to introduce Wayback Burgers to new and returning guests throughout New York City.”
Check out some of Wayback Burgers' super-cheesy food offerings below: 
Double Bacon Burger at Wayback Burgers
Photograph: courtesy of Wayback Burgers | Double Bacon Burger at Wayback Burgers
Cheesy Bacon Cheese Curds at Wayback Burgers
Photograph: Wayback Burgers | Cheesy Bacon Cheese Curds at Wayback Burgers
Cheesy Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak at Wayback Burgers
Photograph: courtesy of Wayback Burgers | Cheesy Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak at Wayback Burgers
Cookie Dough Shake at Wayback Burgers
Photograph: courtesy of Wayback Burgers | Cookie Dough Shake at Wayback Burgers

