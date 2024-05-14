Patty purveyor Wayback Burgers is getting its first NYC location

There's been a full griddle's worth of new burger options coming to New York lately, from that secret off-menu option at Le Dive to the upstate chainlet Moonburger. And now the Connecticut-based burger joint Wayback Burgers—one of the country's fast-growing burger franchises—is coming to Manhattan for its first NYC location in Chelsea.

Set to flip patties at 295 7th Avenue beginning this October, the new, 1,700-square-foot location will offer many of the brand's signature menu items, centered on made-to-order burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. One fan favorite is the fittingly titled "Cheeeesy Burger," which comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun.

The fast-casual menu also features cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and an array of sides, including loaded cheese curds, fried pickles, chili cheese French fries, and more. Wayback Burgers is also famous for its thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, made with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk, in flavors like "Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake," "Red Velvet Cupcake Shake" and "Chocolate Brownie Shake."