Pecking House
Photograph: Daniel Brennan

Pecking House is popping up in the West Village next weekend

Eric Huang's popular 'underground' fried chicken will be available at Temperance Wine Bar.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Though it mostly flies around NYC for home delivery, chef Eric Huang’s (formerly of Eleven Madison Park) popular Pecking House fried chicken will roost at Temperance Wine bar in the West Village on Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14. 

The one-time weekend menu will include Huang’s waitlist-accruing chili fried chicken finished with Tianjin chilis and Szechuan peppercorn, plus salt and pepper duck drumettes with pickled jalapeño, fried garlic and cilantro and grilled duck heart skewers. A fried chicken thigh sandwich with charred cabbage slaw, pineapple jam and dark soy caramel will also be available, and you can top it with foie gras to eat two birds with one stone.

Pecking House at Temperance Wine Bar is a $75 ticketed event. Time slots are available from 4pm to 9:30pm both nights. The menu will be accompanied by a sparkling wine pairing. 

Pecking house previously popped up in The Market Line food hall on the Lower East Side. 

