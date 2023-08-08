Peek inside the greenest block in Brooklyn, a lush escape in the city

Photograph: By Nina Browne / Courtesy of Brooklyn Botanic Garden | Greenest Block in Brooklyn 2023's 1st place in the residential category, 300 East 25th Street Block Association, East 25th Street between Avenue D & Clarendon Road.

On a block in Brooklyn, sunflowers peek over neatly trimmed hedges, summer flowers bloom in large pots along the sidewalk and trees provide shade from the sun. For its planting prowess, this block—East 25th Street between Avenue D and Clarendon Road in Flatbush—has been named the greenest block in the borough in Brooklyn Botanic Garden's annual contest.

The block is a sight to behold and worth stopping for a peek next time you’re walking through the neighborhood (especially after dining at the best Caribbean spots in Flatbush).

More than 119 blocks representing every part of Brooklyn competed in this year's contest to be judged by an expert panel including Brooklyn Botanic Garden staff and local horticulture professionals.

The winning team marked nearly every tree on the block with the name of the local child who helps care for it. Neighbors also used QR codes that passersby can scan to learn more about the street’s trees. Beautiful plantings adorn each yard on the block and gardeners paid close attention to pollinator plants and trees.

Trees were of extra importance in this year’s contest with Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s 2023 theme “Power of Trees.” Contest organizers asked gardeners to carefully consider street trees and their place in urban ecosystems when greening their blocks.

Photograph: By Michael Stewart / Courtesy of Brooklyn Botanic Garden | Residents of the winning block in the residential category, East 25th Street between Avenue D and Clarendon Road, pose with their award alongside elected officials.

“This greening is important to us on East 25th Street not only for aesthetic benefits and practical reasons, but because it is a driving force as a community builder,” Carol Reneau, cochair of the garden club of the 300 East 25th Street Block Association, said in a press release. “The simple act of greening has allowed us to share plants with strangers, mentor neighboring blocks, repurpose spaces, and make requests of our elected officials to improve the environment, and has even worked as a conduit transforming neighbors into life-long friends.”

In addition to showcasing what neighbors can create when they work together, the plantings make an important impact on the local ecosystem.

Photograph: By Jibreel Cooper / Courtesy of Brooklyn Botanic Garden | Greenest Block in Brooklyn 2023's 1st place in the window box category, Hazel Carter of 3103 Snyder Avenue, entered by the Tilder Block Association.

"After record-high temperatures in June and July, trees are not just a nice adornment to city streets; they are essential to cooling urban heat islands and fighting climate change," Adrian Benepe, president of Brooklyn Botanic Garden, said in a press release. "City trees do a lot for us, but they don’t have it easy. The residents of the winning block and many others that participated in this year’s contest are important stewards of their neighborhood’s trees."

The Greenest Block in Brooklyn contest has been a tradition for nearly 30 years, promoting community greening initiatives, ecological stewardship and neighborly connectivity.

Photograph: By Nina Browne / Courtesy of Brooklyn Botanic Garden | Greenest Block in Brooklyn 2023's 2nd place in the residential category, Crown Heights Keepers, Eastern Parkway between Bedford & Franklin Avenues.

Here's the full list of first-place finishers

Residential Category

300 East 25th Street Block Association

East 25th Street between Avenue D & Clarendon Road, Flatbush

National Grid Leadership in Sustainable Practices Award

The New East 26th Street Block Association

East 26th Street between Avenue D & Clarendon Road, Flatbush

Commercial Category

Rockaway Parkway Merchant Association

Rockaway Parkway between Conklin & Flatlands Avenues, Canarsie

Greenest Storefront

Mama Fox

327 Stuyvesant Avenue, Bed-Stuy

Entered by Macon MacDonough Stuyvesant Lewis Block Association

Best Street Tree Beds

Hampton, Sterling, Virginia Place & Kingston Avenue Block Association, Inc.

Hampton Place between Park Place & Sterling Place, Crown Heights

Best Community Garden Streetscape

Serenity Community Garden

Avenue L between East 45th Street & Troy Avenue, Flatlands

Best Window Box

Hazel Carter

3103 Snyder Avenue, East Flatbush

Entered by the Tilder Block Association