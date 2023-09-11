New York
A model in a blue dress walks down the runway holding a dog.
Photograph: By Manonce manonceartist.com

Pets in haute couture took over the runway at New York Fashion Week

See photos of these dapper dogs and fabulous felines.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
In designer Anthony Rubio's world, humans are the accessories, and pets get the red carpet treatment. That sentiment inspired his first runway show in 2008, and the New York creator has continued to design "canine couture" since then earning him the title of Master Pet Couturier.

For this year's New York Fashion Week show, which debuted last night, Rubio's canine and feline designs were inspired by vintage ball gowns and formalwear from the 1950s by Christian Dior. For the humans in the show, Rubio drew upon brightly colored gowns, embroidered flora, sculptural pieces and a nod to rock-and-roll's bad boys.

RECOMMENDED: New York Fashion Week events you can actually attend

While the show's a lot of fun, it also has a deeper meaning. The designer wants to remind people to adopt rescue animals (rather than purchasing pets) as shelters are overflowing. Rubio partnered with animal shelters and animal organizations to include dogs that are up for adoption in his show. Animal models included dogs from shelters, rescue groups, clients and social media influencers.

A model in a red dress walks down the runway holding a dog.
Photograph: Manonce manonceartist.com
A small dog in a red outfit walks down the runway.
Photograph: Arun Nevader / Getty Images
A gray cat in a purple outfit.
Photograph: Arun Nevader / Getty Images
A model in a suit walks on the runway with a dog wearing a gold cape.
Photograph: Manonce manonceartist.com
A dog in a gold cape walks on the runway.
Photograph: Arun Nevader / Getty Images
Two Pomeranians in fancy dresses.
Photograph: Jessica Bratton
A model in a yellow floral dress holds a dog.
Photograph: Arun Nevader / Getty Images
Two dogs in costumes.
Photograph: Jessica Bratton
A model in a floral dress walks down the runway with a dog in a red cape.
Photograph: Tals Studio Zion Yoni Levy
Three people walk on a runway holding a dog in a fancy outfit.
Photograph: Arun Nevader / Getty Images

