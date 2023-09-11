Pets in haute couture took over the runway at New York Fashion Week

In designer Anthony Rubio's world, humans are the accessories, and pets get the red carpet treatment. That sentiment inspired his first runway show in 2008, and the New York creator has continued to design "canine couture" since then earning him the title of Master Pet Couturier.

For this year's New York Fashion Week show, which debuted last night, Rubio's canine and feline designs were inspired by vintage ball gowns and formalwear from the 1950s by Christian Dior. For the humans in the show, Rubio drew upon brightly colored gowns, embroidered flora, sculptural pieces and a nod to rock-and-roll's bad boys.

While the show's a lot of fun, it also has a deeper meaning. The designer wants to remind people to adopt rescue animals (rather than purchasing pets) as shelters are overflowing. Rubio partnered with animal shelters and animal organizations to include dogs that are up for adoption in his show. Animal models included dogs from shelters, rescue groups, clients and social media influencers.

Photograph: Manonce manonceartist.com

Photograph: Arun Nevader / Getty Images

Photograph: Arun Nevader / Getty Images

Photograph: Manonce manonceartist.com

Photograph: Arun Nevader / Getty Images

Photograph: Jessica Bratton

Photograph: Arun Nevader / Getty Images

Photograph: Jessica Bratton

Photograph: Tals Studio Zion Yoni Levy