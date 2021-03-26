New York
PHOTOS: See the first full week of spring in NYC

New Yorkers have been taking full advantage of the warmth.

By
Shaye Weaver
Usually, spring in NYC doesn't immediately deliver sunshine and high temps, but we lucked out this year. With temperatures already reaching into the 70s on Friday, New Yorkers have been taking full advantage of the warmth.

Puffer coats are gone, waterfront boat restaurants are opening, storefronts are getting floral glow-ups, turtles are sunning in Central Park's ponds, dolphins are swimming in the East River and sun-starved residents are laying out at our parks.

Below, we've rounded up some delightful photos of New Yorkers taking advantage of the first week of spring. And if you're looking for something fun to do this weekend in NYC, we've got you.

RECOMMENDED: 10 great ways to celebrate the first week of spring in NYC

Turtles catching some rays in Central Park

Gorgeous golden blooms

A Lewis Miller Design flower flash in Chinatown

A very spring-like street in midtown

Summer vibes on Roosevelt Island

A shop in full bloom

Outdoor dining without puffer coats

Dogs at play

Bikes about Prospect Park

A picnic at Riverside Park

Sunbathing at Gantry State Plaza

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Forge LIC (@theforgelic)

Crocuses in Brooklyn

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Geoff Welch (@geoff.welch)

A Brooklyn sunset moment

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LAITH ZAIN (@laithzain)

A floral installation at the Button

