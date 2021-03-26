PHOTOS: See the first full week of spring in NYC

[title]
Usually, spring in NYC doesn't immediately deliver sunshine and high temps, but we lucked out this year. With temperatures already reaching into the 70s on Friday, New Yorkers have been taking full advantage of the warmth.
Puffer coats are gone, waterfront boat restaurants are opening, storefronts are getting floral glow-ups, turtles are sunning in Central Park's ponds, dolphins are swimming in the East River and sun-starved residents are laying out at our parks.
Below, we've rounded up some delightful photos of New Yorkers taking advantage of the first week of spring. And if you're looking for something fun to do this weekend in NYC, we've got you.
Turtles catching some rays in Central Park
Gorgeous golden blooms
A Lewis Miller Design flower flash in Chinatown
A very spring-like street in midtown
Summer vibes on Roosevelt Island
A shop in full bloom
Outdoor dining without puffer coats
Dogs at play
Bikes about Prospect Park
A picnic at Riverside Park
Sunbathing at Gantry State Plaza
Crocuses in Brooklyn
A Brooklyn sunset moment
A floral installation at the Button
