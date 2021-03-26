PHOTOS: See the first full week of spring in NYC

New Yorkers have been taking full advantage of the warmth.

Usually, spring in NYC doesn't immediately deliver sunshine and high temps, but we lucked out this year. With temperatures already reaching into the 70s on Friday, New Yorkers have been taking full advantage of the warmth.

Puffer coats are gone, waterfront boat restaurants are opening, storefronts are getting floral glow-ups, turtles are sunning in Central Park's ponds, dolphins are swimming in the East River and sun-starved residents are laying out at our parks.

Below, we've rounded up some delightful photos of New Yorkers taking advantage of the first week of spring. And if you're looking for something fun to do this weekend in NYC, we've got you.

Turtles catching some rays in Central Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Central Park (@centralparknyc)

Gorgeous golden blooms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nyc photographer + blogger (@kellywestphotog)

A Lewis Miller Design flower flash in Chinatown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Miller Design (@lewismillerdesign)

A very spring-like street in midtown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᖇIᑕᗩᖇᗪO LINS📍🌎 (@pictures_and_shots)

Summer vibes on Roosevelt Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob McGrew (@justablasianguy)

A shop in full bloom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Kaufman (@skaufman4050)

Outdoor dining without puffer coats

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Kullenberg (@patrick_kullenberg)

Dogs at play

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝖒𝖔𝖔𝖘𝖊 (@moosefrench)

Bikes about Prospect Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puddles & puddles (@puddles_and_puddles)

A picnic at Riverside Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aguinaldo de Paula (@aguinaldodepaulafotografo)

Sunbathing at Gantry State Plaza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Forge LIC (@theforgelic)

Crocuses in Brooklyn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geoff Welch (@geoff.welch)

A Brooklyn sunset moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAITH ZAIN (@laithzain)

A floral installation at the Button

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiara/NYC Content Creator🤸🏻‍♀️ (@kiariladyboss)

