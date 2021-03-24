10 great ways to celebrate the first week of spring in NYC

Spring has officially sprung in the city! Here are some fun ideas for ways to enjoy it.

Yes, it may be a bit overcast at the moment. Still, with daily temperatures solidly hovering around 50 degrees, nary a snowflake in sight and many of the city’s most popular boatstaurants now officially taking reservations—spring has officially sprung.

Balancing all of our desires to get out there and explore the city with up-to-date safety regulations and Covid-19 precautions can be difficult, but we’ve got a handful of surefire ways you can get out there and enjoy the sunshine. (This weekend, at least.)

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in April in NYC