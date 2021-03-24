10 great ways to celebrate the first week of spring in NYC
Spring has officially sprung in the city! Here are some fun ideas for ways to enjoy it.
Yes, it may be a bit overcast at the moment. Still, with daily temperatures solidly hovering around 50 degrees, nary a snowflake in sight and many of the city’s most popular boatstaurants now officially taking reservations—spring has officially sprung.
Balancing all of our desires to get out there and explore the city with up-to-date safety regulations and Covid-19 precautions can be difficult, but we’ve got a handful of surefire ways you can get out there and enjoy the sunshine. (This weekend, at least.)
Fun ways to celebrate the start of spring
Hunt down all 20 of these painted planets in Long Island City
ALIC is a Galaxy is a new neighborhood-wide installation featuring 20 fiberglass spheres placed in tree pits throughout the district. Five different Queens-based artists were selected to each paint four different “planets” for the work. Spend a fun day outside strolling through the neighborhood and looking at them all!
Check out a cool new Japanese-style outdoor dining area at Industry City
Industry City now has a massive traditional-style house right in the middle of one of its courtyards. WakuWaku, an Izakaya restaurant at Industry City’s Japan Village, is currently offering canned cocktails and a full menu including Japanese Wagyu Ribeye. Check it out this weekend!
Visit this colorful Brooklyn waterfront art installation
Created by new media artist Jen Lewin, Reflect takes its cues from patterns found in nature. The work takes the form of three concentric rings each consisting of interactive platforms that respond to visitor’s steps. (AKA The light changes when you walk on it!) The constantly changing work spans 2,400-square-feet across the Brooklyn waterfront in Domino Park, providing a technicolor, waterfront light show.
Go see a Spotlight on Orchids at the New York Botanical Garden
The New York Botanical Garden is forgoing its Orchid Show this year but is doing a limited Spotlight on Orchids across select galleries of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, including intimate displays of orchids in brilliant white and striking colors set against the foliage of aroids, ferns, and bromeliads—planted as they might be found in nature and blending gracefully with their surroundings. It's a great way to stop and smell the flowers before they start to bloom across the city.
Check out the very floral "Walk Through the Midst Bloom"
"Walk Through the Midst Bloom," a new walk-through pop-up at event venue Absurd Conclave in Bushwick, seeks to help attendees "feel and get a glimpse of a field of new vision full of hope, optimism and positivity." To put it simply, the organizers want you to forget all about the troubles and just spend some time relaxing, recharging and seeing things from a different perspective. It seems like that just may be possible in the floral, lovely lit spaces.
Grab a table outside and enjoy some soufflé pancakes
Make a reservation at one of New York's floating bars
NYC's many floating bars and restaurants are starting to slowly open once again for the season. Find out which ones are now accepting reservations, the opening dates for ones that are returning soon and the waterfront destinations you can hit up now.
Take a meditative sound walk through the Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Get your zen on at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden which has launched a new series of nature walks and sound works in the Garden—site-specific original compositions and audio walks for visitors to experience at their own pace. From now through May 9, "loved" will be on in the Cherry Esplanade. Composer Michael Gordon created the installation for BBG to honor those we've lost in the pandemic.
Enjoy some live free outdoor performances across the city
Following the success of last year’s Open Restaurants and Open Streets programs, a new citywide program called Open Culture is bringing arts and culture to the five boroughs. You can catch socially distanced performances at over 100 street locations throughout all five boroughs. An interactive map, also found on the official city website, shows the spaces around the city where live events will be taking place.
Hit up a delicious new gelateria in Soho
It's officially gelato weather! Luckily, you can now indulge in in some delectable gelato at San Ambroeus' newest gelateria in SoHo. Aptly dubbed Gelateria ("gelato parlor" in Italian), the 700-square-foot space at 267 Lafayette Street just opened and is already offering 16 different flavors of both gelato and sorbetto.