Play in colorful confetti with The Celebration Lab in NYC this weekend

The Confetti Project believes we could all use more joy in our lives, especially when that elation comes in the form of colorful paper pieces to toss into the air.

In a series of workshops this weekend titled The Celebration Lab, adults are invited to experience the joy of play through meditation, journaling and movement with confetti. Tickets, which cost $65, are going fast for this event held in Manhattan on Saturday, March 25.

With The Confetti Project, back after a three-year hiatus, confetti isn't just relegated to New Year's Eve, birthday parties and Super Bowl halftime shows. Instead, the organization brings the fun of color and the energy of celebration into daily life.

Event organizers are mixing 35 pounds of pink, yellow, blue, green and red confetti for this weekend's event.

Photograph: By Edith Ann Claudio / Courtesy of The Confetti Project

Pre-pandemic, attendees described the celebratory events like this: "It’s 10 years of therapy in 10 minutes" and "Thank you for creating a space for reprieve, for allowing us to indulge in play. It is a gift. Thank you for reminding us that joy isn’t a thing we have to earn."

The event includes reflection, meditation, journaling, a chance to share your story, a candid photo of yourself, a make-your-own confetti gift bag and a "Let it all go and receive" dance circle. Amid the dance circle, you can hop into the center of the room as the rest of the strangers-who-are-now-friends throw confetti on you. Definitely leave any shyness at home.

"Remember a moment in your life where you felt so free, joyous, timeless - alive? That’s the spirit of The Celebration Lab," the organizers promise. They also promise that you'll throw more confetti in this hour than you have in your entire life.

Photograph: By Edith Ann Claudio / Courtesy of The Confetti Project

Even better: The events are held at the experiential hand-painted museum Wonderland Dreams, which you can explore afterward.

While the event fills every square inch of the space with joy, founder Jelena Aleksich actually founded The Confetti Project while grieving her father's death.

"None of us are getting out of this alive, so intertwining celebration amidst all of our moments is a way we can truly enjoy life while we’re here," said Aleksich, a multi-disciplinary artist, workshop facilitator and mental health writer.

As she began producing thousands of confetti portraits, she noticed how play-deprived adults are and wanted to explore playful outlets to help adults de-stress from life. The Celebration Lab is here to do exactly that.

To get in on the fun, tickets are on sale for The Celebration Lab on Saturday, March 25. Sessions are available at 12, 2, 4 and 6pm. The experience is designed for ages 13+.