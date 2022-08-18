Play Jenga, croquet, and ping pong on the tarmac at TWA Hotel’s new summer camp

Photograph: Courtesy of Camp TWA | Get your game face on for some old-fashioned fun at TWA Hotel

Forget the tents, this summer camp is held in the shadow of a midcentury masterpiece.

The iconic TWA Hotel at JFK Airport, which recently added bumper cars and a roller skating rink, announced today that it’s taking summer fun to the next level with Camp TWA. Camp TWA promises some good old-fashioned fun with classic games.

You can play checkers, chess, Connect 4, cornhole, croquet, Jenga, ping pong, tic-tac-toe and Yardzee all on the hotel tarmac near a 1958 Lockheed Constellation airplane-turned-cocktail lounge.

And if you don’t quite remember how to play the games from your childhood, don’t worry. Everyone gets a Camper Guide explaining the rules of the game, plus score sheets. You’ll also get a birdwatching primer on JFK Airport, so you can see what’s flying over.

Get ready for the nostalgia

When you’re ready for a snack, the camp cabin has got you covered with nostalgia-inducing fare like Goldfish, pretzels, and animal crackers. Wash it all down with lemonade, wine, beer, or a spiked seltzer.

Before you go, remember to snap a photo in the camp’s bright red Adirondack chairs and maybe even buy an airplane-spotted red bandana to take home as a souvenir.

Tickets

Camp TWA is included with the purchase of a roller skating or bumper cars ticket ($20 per adult; $16 per child under age 12). If you’re not into skating or bumper cars, you can buy a ticket for just Camp TWA for the same price. You can only purchase a ticket via credit card and slots are first come, first served.

This all-ages experience is offered on Fridays from 4-8pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 12-8pm, weather permitting, until November so get there soon to soak up the end-of-summer fun.