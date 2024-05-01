PopUp Bagels just launched limited-edition Cup Noodles cream cheese

Sure, we all lived off a very healthy diet comprised of nothing but Cup Noodles and bagels throughout our college years, but does slurpy-ready instant ramen and those boiled-and-baked rounds actually go together? One of New York's most viral bagel spots, PopUp Bagels, is exploring the oddball combination by partnering with Cup Noodles on a limited-edition cream cheese.

RECOMMENDED: The 17 best bagels in NYC are great any way you fill ‘em

Inspired by the Cup Noodles brand's recently released Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese flavor—which "blends ramen with a saucy mix of caraway seeds, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, onion, and cream cheese flavor for the ultimate everything bagel experience" and is available to purchase exclusively at Walmart stores and Walmart.com—PopUp Bagels has created a limited-edition everything bagel cream cheese with actual noodles in it.

"We know this flavor got you thinking: but what if the noodles were IN a cream cheese and we can actually schmear on an everything bagel?" Cup Noodles posted on Instagram on April 30. "We partnered up with the iconic @popupbagels to create a limited edition Cup Noodles everything bagel cream cheese. Available 5/1-5/7 at all PopUp bagels locations and limited mail orders." Even bolder, the ramen brand instructs "bagel and ramen enthusiasts looking for an extra creamy eating experience" to add a dollop of the new cream cheese directly into the Cup Noodles Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Original Cup Noodles (@originalcupnoodles)

From today, May 1 through Tuesday, May 7, the limited-edition cream cheese will be available exclusively at PopUp Bagels locations, including the 177 Thompson St storefront, as well as online for national shipment. The bagel bakery is set to open several other locations in New York City, including in the Upper West Side (at 338 Columbus Ave) and Upper East Side (1457 Third Ave).

It's not the only wild-sounding bagel collaboration that PopUp has participated in lately—just last month, the bakery collabed with Dominique Ansel on a limited-time Parmesan Gruyère Bagel schmeared with confit garlic cream cheese and topped with actual escargot.