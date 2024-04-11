Dominique Ansel and PopUp Bagels collab on an escargot bagel

Are you ready for these four words? We don’t think you’re ready. Brace yourselves: Garlic Butter Escargot Schmear. If that’s not enough for you, here are three more: Parmesan Gruyère Bagel. That is what the formidable foodie duo of chef Dominique Ansel and TikTok’s favorite PopUp Bagels are baking up together for one weekend only.

From Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21, head to Dominique Ansel’s Soho bakery from 8am until supplies last to try this outrageous bagel and schmear combo. The French-accented special starts with a hot-out-of-the-oven Parmesan Gruyère Bagel, a one-of-a-kind recipe created exclusively for this special weekend, courtesy the bakery’s neighbors at PopUp bagels.

Then the collaborators will double down on that deliciousness with an equally over-the-top cream cheese spread: garlicky escargot is sauteed with brown butter and fresh herbs, folded into confit garlic cream cheese and crème fraîche, and topped with buttery Parmesan panko breadcrumbs. The pièce de résistance? A whole shell-on escargot on top, complemented by warm, melted garlic butter to drizzle on top. Are you drooling? Because we are drooling.

The Dominique Ansel x PopUp Bagels’ Garlic Butter Escargot Schmear Parmesan Gruy Bagel is yours for $18.50, which, we know, initially might seem pricey for a mere bagel, until you realize that you’ve definitely gotten a grubby, garden-variety bacon egg and cheese delivered to your doorstep for nearly that much. And remember, this isn’t an everyday bagel. This is a special occasion bagel, so a little splurge is worth it. “Given that lines are very much known to wrap around the block for the gorgeous baked goods at both Dominique Ansel Bakery and PopUp Bagels, you’re gonna want to head over early if you want a taste of this one-weekend-only special. Check out the cheesy-topped, fresh-baked beauties from PopUp below, as well as that fancy escargot-crowned cream cheese:

Photograph: courtesy of Dominique Ansel | Dominique Ansel x PopUp Bagels