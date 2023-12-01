Rockefeller Center just debuted a new interactive experience that pays homage to one of the most recognized photos in history: "Lunch Atop a Skyscraper," a 1932 image that depicts 11 ironworkers sitting on an elevated steel beam 91 years ago while 30 Rockefeller Plaza was still under construction.

The new photo opportunity is dubbed The Beam and is currently open on the 69th floor of the landmark building, where the recreated frame is lifted 12 feet above the observation deck platform. Once visitors are strapped in, the structure will rotate 180 degrees, offering astounding views of Central Park and the NYC skyline.

It's a truly unique experience that adds itself to the already crowded roster of offerings on site, including a new rooftop café with amazing views dubbed the Weather Room, now open on the 67th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Photograph: Courtesy Tishman Speyer

As mentioned in an official press release, the re-imagination of Rockefeller Center will continue through the new year, when the Sky Lift will debut on the 70th floor of the building. The structure will lift ticket holders 30 feet above the uppermost rooftop upon a circular glass platform, once again offering unobstructed and breath taking views of our beloved city.

Also on deck: a new mezzanine level set to open some time in 2024 that will be home to a number of interactive exhibits and theater experiences set up using cutting-edge technologies.

A new immersive exhibition space called Hero just opened under the legendary building as well.

Don't forget that old favorites abound: the iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree has officially been lit and folks have been rushing to the on-site rink to ice-skate their way through the holiday season.

Rockefeller Center, it seems, is the place to be this winter.

Tickets for The Beam are available for purchase here.