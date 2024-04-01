New York
Timeout

Red Lobster is debuting Cheddar Bay Breadsticks in Times Square

This April 1 special ain't for fools!

Written by
Christina Izzo
Even if you're not a regular at Red Lobster, you know about its world-famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits, those light, buttery rounds loaded with garlicky goodness that accompanies all entrees at the restaurant chain. And while for some, the launch of the brand's first-ever Cheddar Bay Breadsticks will seem a mere April Fool's prank, for New Yorkers, it'll be real, with the limited-edition item coming to the restaurant's Time Square location. 

Yes, while other food-and-drink spots are busy pranking their patrons on Monday, April 1, the seafood spot will be making all of your breadstick-dunking dreams come true. Today only, guests who visit Red Lobster's Times Square outpost between the hours of noon and 7pm ET can sink their claws into the new Cheddar Bay Biscuits, which packs all of the warm, cheesy deliciousness of the original baked good into a conveniently dunk-able breadstick form. Consider them the perfect vehicle for sopping up every last drop of that Alfredo or Scampi or any other sauce of your choosing. 

“We’ve won over the hearts and stomachs of our guests for more than 30 years with Cheddar Bay Biscuits and it got us thinking—why isn’t there more Cheddar Bay in the world,” said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at Red Lobster. "So, we're introducing a whole new level of 'dough-liciousness' to the table and have no doubt our new Cheddar Bay Breadsticks will rise to the occasion."

Alas, the Cheddar Bay Breadsticks will not be a permanent item on the Red Lobster menu so if you want them, you'll have to brave April Fool's Day to get them. (The breadsticks will be available dine-in only while supplies last and are limited to one basket per table with purchase.) And if you're worried about those O.G. Cheddar Bay Biscuits, rest easy: they're not going anywhere! You can still load up on those buttery biscuits at any and all Red Lobster locations. 

So get dunking, New York, and be happy that this one's not a foodie prank!

