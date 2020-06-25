Rockefeller Center is flying more than 100 rainbow flags for Pride

The banners will surround the skating rink, while 30 Rock will be lit up in rainbow colors.

While it's true that the Pride March has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, other forms of celebration are taking place at locations across the city. That includes Rockefeller Center, which will kick off Pride at 10am tomorrow by hoisting more than 100 rainbow flags around the iconic Rink at Rockefeller Center, located between 49th and 50th Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

This is the second year in a row for the banners, which first flew for World Pride Day. This year's installation is taking place under the shadow of Covid-19, of course, something Rockefeller Center recently acknowledged with another public display that fitted giant face masks onto the monumental Art Deco sculptures populating the site—most noticeably, the gilded figure of Prometheus that presides over the rink.

The flags are just one of the highlights of the Center's Pride festivities, which also include bathing 30 Rock in rainbow lights, just as Lincoln Center has done with its buildings and fountain. Also, Rockefeller Center and the Rainbow Room will be presenting a virtual auction benefitting the Ali Forney Center for LGBTQ youths. The items up for bid include a wedding at Rockefeller Center’s 620 Loft & Garden, a chef’s table experience at Rainbow Room and signed merchandise from Lady Gaga, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn.

Want to swing by and salute the flags safely? You have through Sunday.

Most popular on Time Out

- The best LGBTQ+ things to do in New York right now

- Everything you need to know about Phase 3 reopening plans in NYC

- The Met Breuer is closing its doors for good

- A free drive-in movie theater is opening on the beach in NYC this summer

- Here’s what will reopen in New York City during Phase 2

Share the story