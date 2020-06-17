Lincoln Center is lighting its iconic fountain in pride colors for the first time ever

The New York City Ballet, Metropolitan Opera and New York Philharmonic are also being illuminated in rainbow hues in honor of this year's LGBTQ+ celebrations.

As the place where the Stonewall riots kicked off the battle for LGBTQ+ rights, New York City is the birthplace of the modern LBGTQ+ movement, and has been the epicenter for Pride month during the past 50 years. It's also seen no shortage of civic expressions of Pride, which have run the gamut from lighting the top of the Empire State Building in rainbow colors, to installing a giant "Pride Slide" in front of the Flatiron Building. Now another landmark NYC institution is joining the festivities: For the first time in its storied history, Lincoln Center is lighting its fountain and plaza in Pride colors.

The installation illuminates the Josie Robertson Plaza, including the columns of the buildings that house the New York City Ballet, Metropolitan Opera and New York Philharmonic—all of which have been dark since the beginning of April, when Lincoln Center cancelled programming due to the coronavirus. And then, of course there, is the iconic Revson Fountain, which has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows. In lieu of the usual white lighting, the 272 fixtures surrounding the fountain's 353 water jets will be fired up in beams of red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet.

In a statement, Lincoln Center says that "these activations acknowledge the histories, struggles and contributions of LGBTQ+ communities, and celebrate the full spectrum of queer identity.” The display will be viewable for the rest of June from dusk until dawn.

