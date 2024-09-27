Run around 10,000 pumpkins at this massive rooftop patch in Long Island City

As the spooky season quickly approaches, it’s time to figure out where to go pumpkin picking. Among the many awesome options around town is the Cityside Pumpkin Patch at The Summer Club rooftop in Long Island City, where guests have access to over 10,000 gourds sourced from upstate New York and spread across the 25,000 square feet of space.

Photograph: Courtesy of Cityside pumpkin patch

The experience will take over the rooftop at 8-08 Queens Plaza South from October 4 through Halloween.

In addition to the pumpkin patch, guests will get to partake in a variety of other activities, from photo ops to archery sessions, face painting, tarot card reading, a smash-o-lantern activation and—of course—food and drink offerings to boot.

Photograph: Courtesy of Cityside pumpkin patch

There are different tiers of tickets, some of which come with a complimentary pumpkin (but they're available for sale "a la carte" as well!). You can check all options out right here.

Between this massive pumpkin patch and the magical new Tim Burton-inspired light trail now open to the public, it really feels like the holidays are around the corner. No, we're not complaining. We actually cannot wait.