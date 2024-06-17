Russ & Daughters and Morgenstern's have made the New Yorkiest dessert

If there's anywhere in New York that knows how to deli, it's Russ & Daughters. And if there's anywhere in New York that knows ice cream, it's Morgenstern’s Finest. So fittingly, the two local icons have come together to do what both do best to create the most New York sweet treat in recent memory.

Beginning on Tuesday, June 18, and stretching until the end of summer, Russ & Daughters and Morgenstern’s are collaborating on a collection of NYC delicatessen-inspired ice creams, based on some of the classic Jewish comfort foods that you’d find down at the century-old Lower East Side appetizing shop: you know, stuff like bagels and halvah and babka (chocolate always!).

Among the new collab treats are a Sesame Bagel Ice Cream Sandwich, made with sesame cookie and cream cheese

ice cream; a five-layer Halvah Ice Cream Bar inspired by Russ & Daughters classic seven-layer halvah, made with vegan chocolate and halvah ice cream, chocolate fudge and dipped in dark chocolate (fun fact: it’s also gluten-free!); and a Chocolate Babka Ice Cream Pop, made with the appetizing store’s iconic chocolate-laced loaf and coated in toasted babka crumbles and dark chocolate dip.

Each frozen treat is $8 a pop (no pun intended) and will be available for purchase at Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream (88 West Houston St) as well as at all Russ & Daughters locations. (Along with the LES original at 179 E Houston St, the deli brand also has outposts at Hudson Yards (502 West 34th Street) in Manhattan and at the Brooklyn Navy Yard (141 Flushing Avenue Building 77) in Brooklyn.

It's the second bagel-related ice cream collaboration of the summer so far: earlier this month, the Museum of Ice Cream partnered with Ess-A-Bagel for an “Ice-A-Bagel" treat that features a mini pink bagel stuffed with sweet Philadelphia cream gelato and topped with everything-bagel seasoning.