Santa Margher-suita at the Walker Hotel
Santa Margher-suita at the Walker Hotel

Santa Margherita Wines unveils rosé-themed suite at the Walker Hotel

And it comes with a rosé butler!

Written by
Christina Izzo
Things are certainly blooming over at the Walker Hotel. Already this summer, The Flower Shop brought a flower-filled rooftop to the Walker Hotel's Tribeca outpost, and now the Walker Hotel Greenwich Village is getting in on the floral fun with a rosé-themed hotel suite in partnership with Italian vino brand Santa Margherita Wines. 

RECOMMENDED: The 22 best hotels in NYC, from glam boutique hotels to dazzling luxury properties

The excellently named "Santa Margher-suita" is a luxurious suite bringing "the essence of an Italian Rosé-All-Day summer and staycation experience in the heart of New York City," complete with a wine butler, an on-call content concierge and more.

Guests can enjoy curated photo opportunities and activations throughout the stay at the suite, including: 

  • Rosé-All-Day Butler: A dedicated butler ready to serve chilled Santa Margherita Rosé in Estelle Colored Glassware available via an in-room Rosé cart at your command.
  • Serene Sunset Views: Window treatments depict a Venetian sunset, as inspired by the region that birthed Santa Margherita's signature Rosé.
  • 24/7 On-Call Content Concierge: Yes, a "TikTok tagalong" to handily capture all of your social media snaps 
  • Wake Up & Smell the Roses: The suite's ceiling features a stunning installation of 50,000 pink petals and clusters of pink wine glasses allowing "for an immersive sensory experience."
  • Picture-Perfect Italian Artwork: Guests can take home a piece of the suite's curated artwork (depicted famous Italian scenes) after their stay as a souvenir
  • Private Italian Dinner: A private six-course Italian dinner from the hotel's restaurant, Society Cafe, will be paired with—you guessed it—Santa Margherita Rosé and other vino varietals

Reservations for the Santa Margher-suita can be made starting today on WalkerHotels.com, with stays available between Monday, July 24 and Monday, July 31. The luxurious experience costs $4,051 per night, to echo the exact number of miles between New York and Italy. Bookings must be made at least three days in advance and reserved for a minimum of three nights.

Santa Margher-suita at the Walker Hotel
Santa Margher-suita at the Walker Hotel
Santa Margher-suita at the Walker Hotel
Santa Margherita/The Walker HotelSanta Margher-suita at the Walker Hotel

