The Flower Shop brings a bloom-filled rooftop to the Walker Hotel

Fresh blooms may be more synonymous with springtime around these parts (as one iconic New Yorker once famously uttered, "Florals for spring? Groundbreaking"), but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy flowers now that it's summer, right? The Walker Hotel Tribeca is combining the best of both seasons with a florals-filled rooftop pop-up in partnership with Dylan Hales and Ronnie Flynn of the Lower East Side boîte The Flower Shop.

Operating daily at the hotel (from 4pm to 11pm on Mondays through Thursdays, 4pm through midnight on Fridays, 1pm through midnight on Saturdays and 1pm until 11pm on Sundays), The Flower Shop x Walker Hotel Pop-Up transforms the hotel's Happy Bee rooftop terrace with walls, archways and pergolas festooned in pink and purple faux orchids, roses and other flowers, as well as real-deal greenery. Those verdant good looks are boosted even further by the space's unobstructed views of the city below.

All of that plant-based dreaminess is complemented by a cocktail menu inspired by floral flavors, like The Pirate Rose, which consists of vodka, lime, mint and petals from the titular flower. If you'd rather your flowers stay in vases and not make their way into your cocktail glass, the bar team also whips up refreshing sips like a cold brew martini, a frozen Aperol spritz and a cucumber gimlet, as well as beer, wine and hard seltzers.

The Flower Shop pop-up isn't the only floral extravaganza that the city has seen in recent months. A 6-foot-tall flower park installation popped up on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights this May, and the annual Macy’s Flower Show blossomed yet again in midtown, just one of many floral shows in NYC held during the warm-weather months. (That's not to mention the seasonal showing-off we saw from all the cherry blossoms around town this year.)

Check out the picturesque, petal-filled The Flower Shop x Walker Hotel Pop-Up space below:



