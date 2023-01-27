New York
Sapphic Saturdays at Recreation @ Moxy NYC Downtown
Photograph: courtesy of Recreation @ Moxy NYC Downtown | Sapphic Saturdays

12 events for WLW in NYC worth going out for

Here’s where to meet and party with WLW every night of the week in NYC.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
As of 2023, New York City is home to just three lesbian bars (Cubbyhole, Ginger’s and Henrietta Hudson) and a few inclusive queer bars (Oddly Enough, Mood Ring) to throw into the mix.

For lesbian, bisexual and queer women, spaces to find community, meet and gather can feel limited. Luckily, plenty of women loving women (WLW), trans and nonbinary people are organizing weekly events and parties to help unite the community.

Here’s where to meet and party with WLW every night of the week in NYC.

The best events and parties with WLW

5. Girl Social

Girl Social organizes all types of events each month, many of which don’t center around alcohol but do offer plenty of opportunities to mingle. Get-togethers include queer laser tag and bowling, queer-specific gallery walks, game nights, pool parties and more.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Girl Social (@girl.social)

Read more

6. Grotto

This pop-up sapphic cocktail bar inside the members’ only club Ludlow House will run through February 26, and offers a classy space to drink bespoke cocktails by the fire in plush armchairs.  Reservations are required, and all are welcome. And if you dig the aesthetic, know that SoHo House’s “no photo” policy isn’t strictly enforced here. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by grotto (@grotto.nyc)

Read more
7. The Bush Films

This intersectional queer film festival for women and trans folks hosts regular events including The L Word screenings, short film nights and more. Events aim to bring queer cinema lovers together and are often under $20 to attend (and sometimes include beer or marijuana brand partnerships). 

Read more
11. Submit

Running strong since 1998, Submit is NYC’s longest-running ink and play party by and for women and the trans community. The basement venue is certainly mysterious and sexy, and consent is of the highest priority for all attendees, who come in couples, groups and solo. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SubmitNYC (@submit.nyc)

Read more

12. Babetown

This monthly (and sometimes more frequently) pop-up dinner series often takes place inside a community member’s home, and is a great way to break bread and party with a group of food and drink-loving WLW. Tickets are sliding scale prices and often sell out quickly.  

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Babetown (@babetownnyc)

Read more
