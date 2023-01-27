12 events for WLW in NYC worth going out for

Dyke Beer hosts a slew of dyke-centric events in Manhattan and Brooklyn, often on weeknights. Upcoming events include speed dating at Winemak’Her, a women-centric wine bar, queeraoke, happy hours and more.
View this post on Instagram
Get us in your inbox
🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!
Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!
Here’s where to meet and party with WLW every night of the week in NYC.
As of 2023, New York City is home to just three lesbian bars (Cubbyhole, Ginger’s and Henrietta Hudson) and a few inclusive queer bars (Oddly Enough, Mood Ring) to throw into the mix.
For lesbian, bisexual and queer women, spaces to find community, meet and gather can feel limited. Luckily, plenty of women loving women (WLW), trans and nonbinary people are organizing weekly events and parties to help unite the community.
Here’s where to meet and party with WLW every night of the week in NYC.
Dyke Beer hosts a slew of dyke-centric events in Manhattan and Brooklyn, often on weeknights. Upcoming events include speed dating at Winemak’Her, a women-centric wine bar, queeraoke, happy hours and more.
View this post on Instagram
It’s Wednesday, which means plenty of cool queer women are packing into The Woods in Williamsburg. This long-standing party is beloved for the fun, diverse crowd it brings together. Folks of all ages, backgrounds and relationship statuses mingle while DJs play and drinks flow heavily. No cover.
View this post on Instagram
Head to Prospect Heights for Leslie’s weekly parties featuring plenty of dancing, plus entertainment to help you unwind after a long week. Think drag performers, tarot readings, guest DJs and more. A late-night menu helps keep guests fueled until the early hours.
View this post on Instagram
Kicking off on Saturday, January 28 at 8pm, Recreation will host Sapphic Saturdays, inviting queer women of New York City to enjoy music and drink deals including $7 beers, $8 wines and $12 cocktails. Since this is a hotel, the party could potentially be a great space to meet an out-of-towner you only want to know for the weekend…
View this post on Instagram
Girl Social organizes all types of events each month, many of which don’t center around alcohol but do offer plenty of opportunities to mingle. Get-togethers include queer laser tag and bowling, queer-specific gallery walks, game nights, pool parties and more.
View this post on Instagram
This pop-up sapphic cocktail bar inside the members’ only club Ludlow House will run through February 26, and offers a classy space to drink bespoke cocktails by the fire in plush armchairs. Reservations are required, and all are welcome. And if you dig the aesthetic, know that SoHo House’s “no photo” policy isn’t strictly enforced here.
View this post on Instagram
This intersectional queer film festival for women and trans folks hosts regular events including The L Word screenings, short film nights and more. Events aim to bring queer cinema lovers together and are often under $20 to attend (and sometimes include beer or marijuana brand partnerships).
View this post on Instagram
Friday nights on the second floor of The Stonewall Inn are ladies (and enby) nights at the historic bar after 10pm. GoGo dancers take the stage and a DJ spins into the wee hours.
View this post on Instagram
Though Hot Rabbit’s recurring Friday night parties have been phased out (for now), the veteran lesbian party promoter is still organizing weekend events and dance parties.
View this post on Instagram
Events specifically for QTBIPOC include parties, game nights, karaoke, trap disco and speed dating for specific groups, like WLW 28-and-over.
View this post on Instagram
Running strong since 1998, Submit is NYC’s longest-running ink and play party by and for women and the trans community. The basement venue is certainly mysterious and sexy, and consent is of the highest priority for all attendees, who come in couples, groups and solo.
View this post on Instagram
This monthly (and sometimes more frequently) pop-up dinner series often takes place inside a community member’s home, and is a great way to break bread and party with a group of food and drink-loving WLW. Tickets are sliding scale prices and often sell out quickly.
View this post on Instagram
Discover Time Out original video