12 events for WLW in NYC worth going out for

As of 2023, New York City is home to just three lesbian bars (Cubbyhole, Ginger’s and Henrietta Hudson) and a few inclusive queer bars (Oddly Enough, Mood Ring) to throw into the mix.

For lesbian, bisexual and queer women, spaces to find community, meet and gather can feel limited. Luckily, plenty of women loving women (WLW), trans and nonbinary people are organizing weekly events and parties to help unite the community.

Here’s where to meet and party with WLW every night of the week in NYC.