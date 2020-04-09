Saturday Night Live will air this weekend with a remotely produced episode

So much for a live studio audience.

As many of us have gotten used to the new normal of working largely from home, the country's television hosts and performers have been right there with us.

Ellen Degeneres, Wendy Williams and more have recently filmed episodes of their shows from home, produced entirely remotely. (With varying results. Though these videos of Wendy Williams doing Hot Topics while eating are mesmerizing.)

Now, the cast of Saturday Night Live is throwing their hats in the WFH ring with an episode scheduled to air over the weekend that’s been produced entirely remotely.

Just think of all of the new absurdities of life there are to mine for laughs: Zoombombing! Children interrupting company-wide meetings! New York's hottest club is Instagram Live!

The week’s show is set to feature sketches from cast members as well as a version of Weekend Update hosted by head co-writers Colin Jost and Michael Che. The rest of the line-up remains under wraps.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the episode also won’t have a host (other than a very powerful internet service provider, we assume). There’s been no confirmation on whether or not Saturday Night Live will resume any sort of regular schedule for the rest of the season after this weekend.

Saturday’s episode is set to air April 11 at 11:30pm.

Most popular on Time Out

- You can now be fined up to $1000 if you don’t practice social distancing in NYC

- Tracking data shows NYC is worse at social distancing than Italy and Spain

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming a new slate of free performances

- You can now download over 300,000 book from the NYPL for free

- The best live theater to stream online