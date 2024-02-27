Savor the last days of winter at these après ski-style chalets around NYC

Spring is just around the corner, but there are technically a few more weeks of winter ahead. At this point in the season, you may feel completely exhausted by enduring the cold weather, wearing a parka every time you step outside, and trudging through the city in boots—and we totally get that.

But before the sweltering summer days arrive, why not soak up these last few weeks of coziness? Several hotels and restaurants around the city are embracing the après ski vibes with extremely hygge chalets. So bundle up in that turtleneck and scarf once again to check out these five spots.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in the winter in NYC

Photograph: By Alyssa Meadows | TWA Hotel

Runway Chalet at TWA Hotel, JFK International Airport

The saying goes "catch flights, not feelings." But in this case, "catch feelings, not flights" while lavishing in the snug energy at Runway Chalet.

Inside the ravishing retro TWA Hotel at JFK Airport, step inside a winter scene from 1962. Take a dip in the rooftop infinity pool, which is so warm that it's called a "pool-cuzzi." Then grab a drink next door in the alpine-themed restaurant and bar with a vintage fireplace, games, and a seasonal menu. For even more entertainment, watch as the jets take off and land on the tarmac just beyond the hotel.

Here's how to book your spot for a totally dreamy experience in Queens.

Photograph: By Nathaniel Johnston | Kimpton Hotel Eventi

Winter Lodge Suite at Kimpton Hotel Eventi

Skip the slopes but still enjoy the après ski aesthetic at Kimpton Hotel Eventi in Nomad. It offers a winter lodge suite through the very last day of winter (March 19), complete with fir garlands, silver balloons, white bells, and fuzzy blankets.

The two-night package includes matching winter pajamas for all guests (including all dog guests), tickets to ice skate in the city, and a complimentary round of winter drinks. Bring some friends because accommodation options sleep up to six or eight guests, with pricing starting at $1,300/night. To book, call the sales office at 212-564-4567.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Mark Chalet by Jean-Georges

The Mark Chalet by Jean-Georges at The Mark Hotel

Come hungry to The Mark Chalet by Jean-Georges to indulge in a menu of Swiss fondue, slow-baked Arctic char, veal Zurichoise with spätzle, and mulled wine, all by an acclaimed chef. Decorated with gingham accents and wood paneling, this seasonal pop-up brings the spirit of the Alps to the Upper East Side.

Reservations are available through late March.

Photograph: Courtesy of Somewhere Nowhere | Rooftop igloos.

Somewhere Nowhere Rooftop Igloos

Trade mountain views for skyscraper views in a rooftop igloo at Somewhere Nowhere in Chelsea. Eight rooftop igloos decorated with faux fireplaces and cozy blankets promise breathtaking views. The menu includes seasonal food and drinks. Or take the experience up a notch with champagne and food packages, like s'mores and grilled cheese sandwiches.

We recommend booking on a Wednesday night when Gotham Jazz and a burlesque performer play on the main floor.

Igloo reservations cost $85/person; bookings are available through early April. Each igloo comes with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot for the party.

Photograph: By Roger Davies | Hotel Indigo Williamsburg

Winter Chalet Experience at Hotel Indigo Williamsburg

Inspired by the getaways of St. Moritz and the Swiss Alps, Hotel Indigo in Williamsburg has constructed a chalet in its lobby where hotel guests can get cozy. Inside the chalet, you'll find cozy couches, plaid pillows, a record player, and candles, all beneath a smattering of paper snowflakes. The menu includes waffles, cheese fondue, chocolate fondue, hot chocolate, a white chocolate espresso martini, and lots more.

To get in on the experience, book two or more room nights and select "Winter Chalet" at check-out before February 29.