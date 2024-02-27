The weekend is supposed to be warm as well.

As usual, New York weather likes to keep us on our toes. According to forecasters, city dwellers will get to experience a hint of spring as temperatures are supposed to reach 60 degrees on Wednesday.

Don't get too excited, though, as rain is on the horizon as well.

According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday’s chance of precipitation is close to 70%, with the rain continuing onto Wednesday. Basically, expect a wet spring day.

Meteorologists are also warning that it’s going to get cold again by Thursday, with temperatures as low as 20 degrees bringing winter back … until the weekend, when the highs will once again reach the mid-50s, alongside some more rain.

What's more New York than living through four different seasons within 24 hours, after all?

Whatever the case may be, spring is, indeed, inching closer, and the city's cultural calendar is already packed with awesome things to do throughout slightly warmer days: from the Whitney Biennial the opening of San Sabino, the novel restaurant from the team behind Don Angie, and a hefty number of new Broadway shows, including the stage adaptation of The Notebook and Alicia Keys's well-reviewed musical Hell's Kitchen.

If it's more outdoor-adjacent activities that you're after, you don't even have to wait until spring to enjoy them: here is the best outdoor art in NYC that you can gaze at this winter.