New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Gapstow Bridge in Central Park in early spring NYC
Photograph: By John A. Anderson / Shutterstock | Gapstow Bridge in Central Park in early spring NYC

It will feel like spring in New York City this week

The weekend is supposed to be warm as well.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

As usual, New York weather likes to keep us on our toes. According to forecasters, city dwellers will get to experience a hint of spring as temperatures are supposed to reach 60 degrees on Wednesday.

Don't get too excited, though, as rain is on the horizon as well. 

According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday’s chance of precipitation is close to 70%, with the rain continuing onto Wednesday. Basically, expect a wet spring day.

Meteorologists are also warning that it’s going to get cold again by Thursday, with temperatures as low as 20 degrees bringing winter back … until the weekend, when the highs will once again reach the mid-50s, alongside some more rain. 

What's more New York than living through four different seasons within 24 hours, after all?

Whatever the case may be, spring is, indeed, inching closer, and the city's cultural calendar is already packed with awesome things to do throughout slightly warmer days: from the Whitney Biennial the opening of San Sabino, the novel restaurant from the team behind Don Angie, and a hefty number of new Broadway shows, including the stage adaptation of The Notebook and Alicia Keys's well-reviewed musical Hell's Kitchen

If it's more outdoor-adjacent activities that you're after, you don't even have to wait until spring to enjoy them: here is the best outdoor art in NYC that you can gaze at this winter.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.