See renderings of the new climate change center scheduled to open on Governors Island

Governors Island shows no intentions of slowing down in its quest to become a premiere destination within New York City.

In addition to being home to awesome glamping options, hidden lavender fields, a beach club and a luxury spa, Governors Island will soon play host to a new Center for Climate Solutions that, according to City Hall, will be "dedicated to researching, developing and demonstrating equitable urban climate solutions."

Estimated to create 7,000 permanent jobs in New York, the facility will feature an institution to study climate change, a laboratory, dormitories and even a convention space for visitors.

The project was announced back in December of 2021 as part of mayor Eric Adams' "Rebuild, Renew, Reinvent: A Blueprint for NYC's Economic Recovery" proposal.

Back then, the city asked those interested to submit potential designs centered on the new facility. This week, Adams joined the Trust for Governors Island to announce the three designs that have reached the final phases of the competition—complete with renderings.

Each one of the leading proposals is carried forward by a university, including Northeastern University (which partnered with Fordham University) and Stony Brook University. The City University of New York and the New School collaborated on a design as well.

"Under our administration, New York City will be a global leader in studying and tackling climate change while rapidly growing our green economy—and the Center for Climate Solutions on Governors Island is at the heart of that vision," Adams said in an official statement earlier this week. "These finalist proposals reflect our bold vision for a climate hub that will train and employ the next generation of climate experts."

The mayor also revealed that the winning design will be chosen and announced some time in 2023.

Take a look at the renderings for each proposal below:

Rendering: Courtesy of Trust for Governors Island

Rendering: Courtesy of Trust for Governors Island