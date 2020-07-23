See insane footage of the Statue of Liberty getting struck by lighting

A lot of things that have happened so far in 2020 have seemed straight out of a movie. From the post-apocalyptic empty streets of NYC in the spring to citywide shows of support and our new face mask-clad normal.

But nothing we've seen so far has been as visually "striking" as this insane footage of the Statue of Liberty getting hit by lighting a whopping four times last night. (Or at least the lighting struck pretty damn close to it.) The crazy footage was captured by Staten Island resident Mike Calabrese and has since been covered by multiple media outlets including ABC News and New York Magazine.

LIT UP: Lightning strikes in the distance behind the Statue of Liberty as severe storms move through the New York City area. https://t.co/Q6hDwk6b38 pic.twitter.com/qkEsdQVvKe — ABC News (@ABC) July 23, 2020

Calabrese says that the video is, "the best video I ever captured," and has since taken advantage of how much attention it's received to start selling a personalized cloth face mask with the image on Teespring. For a mere $14.99 you can make a truly-only-in-2020 purchase and wear the meme-worthy shot around on your face for all to see. (A less of-the-moment item up for sale is a $14.99 mug.)

The image, appropriately enough, is titled the "Statue of LITberty."

Stay safe out there as this week of crazy weather in NYC continues. And if you're looking to cool down, try heading to one of the city's about-to-open public pools or currently open beaches.

Most popular on Time Out

- The F train is shutting down nights and weekends until March 2021

- Everything you need to know about Phase 4 reopening plans in NYC

- 13 hidden patios, backyards and gardens for outdoor dining in NYC

- What’s next after Phase 4? What you need to know about NYC’s reopening

- One of the city’s best rooftop bars, Broken Shaker, has reopened to the public

Share the story