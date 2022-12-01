See inside the already-popular new Primark in Queens that just opened today

Super affordable international brand Primark is clearly betting big on New York.

Just a few weeks after debuting its brand-new store on Long Island, the chain opened its 15th store in the United States, this one at 162-10 Jamaica Avenue in Queens. What's more, the brand is also scheduled to land at a new location in City Point before Christmas, inside the recently constructed complex.

Photograph: Jim Sulley

Just like the other shops, the new 34,000-square-foot space on Jamaica Avenue is home to affordable clothing, accessories, shoes, home goods and beauty products aimed at men, women and children.

The new store seeks to kick things off with a bang by joining forces with neighboring Jamaica Children's Schools, where, according to an official press release, "approximately 80% of the student population [is] from households at or below the poverty level."

The chain has actually partnered with the Kids in Need Foundation to supply each classroom with all the materials needed for a full semester of learning, also providing each student with a new backpack and a $50 gift card to be used at a private holiday shopping event in store. That's admirable.

“At Primark, one thing that is consistent across our 14 markets is our commitment to serving the communities that surround our 411 stores,” said Kevin Tulip, president of Primark U.S., in an official statement. “Whether it’s helping a parent fill out a holiday wish list at prices they can afford, or in the case of Jamaica Avenue, building a relationship with a local school, this is what Primark is all about and we look forward to serving more communities across the US as we continue on our plans to open 60 stores by the end of 2026.”

Photograph: Jim Sulley

Given the success of Primark stores all across the world, we suspect this latest one will quickly become a must-visit shopping destination in the neighborhood as well. Here's to hoping the chain will also follow through with the series of public commitments it has made to sustainable and affordable fashion, including ensuring recyclability by design, pursuing a living wave for workers in the supply chain and cutting its carbon emissions by half.