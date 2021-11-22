See inside this year's magical train show at the New York Botanical Garden

Browse through over 190 replicas of New York landmarks made with natural materials.

There's just something about the iconic annual train show at the New York Botanical Garden that screams "the holidays are coming!"

Officially back for its 30th iteration, this year's show highlights the garden's very own buildings and structures alongside the city landmarks it usually showcases. From a replica of the library building to a beautiful rendering of the conservatory, guests are treated to a collection of over 190 "copies" of New York landmarks made with natural materials like seeds, leaves, bark, acorns, pine cone scales and more.

Among the various replicated destinations is the Empire State Building, Radio City Music Hall, the Statue of Liberty, One World Trade Center and Rockefeller Center.

Visitors can also expect to be amazed by the 25 G-scale model trains and trolleys that will hum along on a half-mile track within the show. "American steam engines, streetcars from the late 1800s, and modern freight and passenger trains travel along overhead trestles, through tunnels and across soaring bridges such as the Brooklyn Bridge and George Washington Bridge," reads an official press release about the beloved event.

The train show is open from now until January 23, 2022 and you can grab tickets for it right here.

This year, you can actually purchase a special combination ticket that will grant you access to both the train show and the New York Botanical Garden's returning Glow event—an outdoor, 1.5-mile color-and-light experience that looks just as awesome as it sounds. You can learn more about both happenings right here.

Below, check out some photos from inside this year's amazing holiday train show:

Photograph: Courtesy of the New York Botanical Garden

Photograph: Courtesy of the New York Botanical Garden

Photograph: Courtesy of the New York Botanical Garden