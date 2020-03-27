Shake Shack is now offering steak frites for takeout

For New York restaurants—from fine dining to national chains—it’s all about delivery and takeout these days. While Shake Shack locations across the city are still catering to our burger cravings, there’s a menu item debuting on March 28 for a limited time: steak frites.

Let’s clarify that: steak frites with crinkle-cut fries. Shake Shack’s burgers consistently rank among the best burgers in NYC, but you may have forgotten there was an uproar a handful of years ago when the company tweaked its French fry recipe.

The fries are typically an afterthought at too many restaurants offering steak frites. Instead, the fun-shaped spuds here strike a bit of nostalgia while being paired with a hefty 10-ounce ribeye steak from Pat LaFrieda, who provides the special burger patty blend for all Shake Shack locations. The Shack Steak Frites ($24.99) is cooked medium or medium-rare and comes with watercress greens, ShackSauce and horseradish sauce.

It’ll only be available for takeout in the West Village at Shake Shack’s Innovation Kitchen. You can order in the store, on the Shack app or online. They’re only selling a limited number of steaks, but we’re told the team expects to have enough supplies to last through next week.

“With everything going on, we know our guests are wanting accessible dining options without having to sacrifice the fun (and they could sure use the comfort!),” a Shake Shack spokesperson shared with Time Out New York. “ We thought this offering would be a great way to bring some excitement to our diners.”