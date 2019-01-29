Shred your ex’s photo at this bar on Valentine’s Day and get free alcohol

We hate to bring up a potentially sore subject, but Valentine’s Day in NYC is swiftly approaching. Although if you’ve been to Duane Reade in the past month, then you already know that from the sight of the sad, heart-shaped-everything gift aisle.

Regardless of your relationship status, this time of year can be pretty dreadful for singles, especially if you’ve undergone a recent breakup. (Our Undateable column is here for you, boo.)

Sure, you may want to forget Cupid’s holiday entirely and treat February 14 just like any other day, but a restaurant in Ridgewood, Queens is offering a Valentine’s Day promotion that, to quote Miss Ariana Grande, will make you so f*cking grateful for your ex.

Celebrate your singledom in the most therapeutic way by having dinner at The Seneca. Bring a photo of your ex to shred (yes, there will actually be a shredder on-site) and you will earn one free drink (either a beer, cocktail or wine) for your sacrifice.

Mmm, tastes like closure. Down that cocktail with pride, air your grievances and then tell your bartender "thank u, next."