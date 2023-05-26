Slutty Vegan is giving away free veggie burgers to new grads

Between all of those final exams and term papers, you've no doubt worked up an appetite: luckily, Pinky Cole's Atlanta-based veggie patty purveyor Slutty Vegan is celebrating this year's graduates with a special "Class of 2023" burger promotion.

RECOMMENDED: The best veggie burgers in NYC, including Superiority Burger and BareBurger

All high school and college graduates can show up in their graduation ceremony cap and/or gown at any of the cultish burger chain's NYC locations through Wednesday, May 31, to receive a free Fussy Hussy, a vegetarian burger loaded up with a plant-based patty, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and the brand's signature, secret recipe "Slut Sauce" (think a zesty orange sauce à la Thousand Island dressing, only...sluttier?) on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

The burger chain has two outposts in New York City: one in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene at 690 Fulton Street and South Portland Avenue, which opened in September 2022, and one in Manhattan’s Harlem, which opened in March 2023 at 300 West 135th Street off Frederick Douglass Boulevard. The Brooklyn outpost was only the second branch outside of Slutty Vegan’s native Georgia; the first, was Birmingham, Alabama. The Fussy Hussy graduation deal is valid at any Slutty Vegan location.

Prior to opening two brick-and-mortar burger restaurants in New York, Slutty Vegan was already a local favorite thanks to a popular collaboration with Shake Shack back in 2021, the excellently named and limited-edition "SluttyShack," which featured lemon ginger kale, caramelized onions, vegan ranch and the brand's secret "Slut Dust."

Slutty Vegan founder and CEO Pinky Cole previously owned and operated Pinky’s Jamaican and American Restaurant in Harlem from 2014 until losing that restaurant in a grease fire two years later. She launched her vegan burgers in 2018 and soon grew that concept into a full-blown burger franchise with locations across four states and celebrity fans like Snoop Dogg, Viola Davis, Spike Lee and Shaquille O’Neal. Earlier this year, Cole denied allegations of unpaid wages in an Instagram post.