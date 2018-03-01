Smorgasburg announced the return dates for its outdoor markets

Smorgasburg announced the return date for its wildly popular outdoor bazaars today. The group’s food markets come back to East River State Park in Williamsburg on Saturday, March 31, and to Prospect Park’s Breeze Hill on Sunday, April 1, with its popular Brooklyn Flea returning to its DUMBO location on April Fool’s Day.

The announcement comes less than a week after the organization announced that it is ceasing its Soho outpost, Smorg Square, which debuted last August. It also serves as a welcome reminder that this miserable winter is nearing its end.

With more than 100 vendors and thousands of attendees each weekend, Smorgasburg’s outdoor markets are among the best things to do in the city during the summer. In recent years, the spots have acted as de facto launch pads for Instagram-bait dishes like Wowfulls’s ice cream waffles (which are amazing) and Pop Pasta’s spaghetti donuts (which are an abomination).

Smorgasburg aficionados can still get their fix of bites and buys on Saturdays and Sundays at Winter Flea + Smorgasburg in Industry City through March 25 and at the group’s Crown Heights beer and food hall, Berg’n, every day of the week save Monday.

