Smorgasburg is coming to lower Manhattan for three days

By Alyson Penn Posted: Wednesday November 7 2018, 12:17pm

The Oculus
Photograph: Shutterstock

Smorgasburg isn't done with Manhattan quite yet. After the closure of the Soho Smorgasburg earlier this year, the Brooklyn-based food festival will land in the Financial District for three days later this week. Situated right on the Oculus plaza near the World Trade Center, Smorgasburg will run Thursday, November 8th through Saturday, November 10th, from noon to 7pm. 

On Thursday, the event will kick off with a block party containing live music, a beer garden and children’s activities, and the food vendors will be purveying their goods all day Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

This announcement comes on the heels of the Smorgasburg night and weekend markets opening this fall and winter. Every Friday night, Smorgasburg has teamed up with Vice to host a night market with food and entertainment, while on weekend days, the market has moved indoors to the Atlantic Center mall in Fort Greene. 

The twenty food vendors include:

Bona Bona Ice Cream 
Burger Supreme 
Ca’pisci 
Chef Katsu 
Chickpea & Olive 
The Choripan 
D’Abruzzo 
Dan & John's Wings 
Dough 
Home Frite 
Jianbing 
Mutz 
Rai Rai Ken 
Ramen Burger 
Red Hook Lobster Pound 
Ring Ding Bar 
Sons of Thunder 
Wood Fired Edibles
Yakitori Tatsu

