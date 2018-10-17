Smorgasburg is opening weekend and night markets indoors this winter

Smorgasburg is sticking around a little longer. Actually, a lot longer. On Saturdays and Sundays starting November 3rd, the food market is moving indoors to Fort Greene, taking over the former Office Max in the Atlantic Center mall (625 Atlantic Ave).

Every weekend, you can expect to choose from around 25 food vendors, including favorites Mao's Bao, Ramen Shack, Oyster Party and Thaibird. Newcomers include Mutz from Arthur Ave serving pizza stuffed with meatballs, and the Pizza Cupcake selling, what can best be described as... pizza cupcakes. Meanwhile, the team from this summer's Bocce Union Square is setting up a bocce court and a focaccia stand, and Stand will set up a coffee bar. And of course, 25 Brooklyn Flea vendors will be on hand, doling out all the non-edible goods. The weekend market will last until March, when the regular outdoor Smorgasburg reopens again.

And that's not all, folks. There will also be eight Friday night 'Night Markets' at Vice’s venue Villain in Billysburg (307 Kent Ave). Smorgasburg is bringing the food, like Carnal, Home Frite and Kokus, while Vice will be in charge of the live music and art installations. We assume both will be in charge of the full bar. It starts Friday, November 2nd and occurs each week through December 21st. The Night Market will open at 6pm and close "late."