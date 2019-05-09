Smorgasburg opens new food pop-up in Hudson Yards

Smorgasburg is taking over New York this spring. First with its addition of the new FiDi market near the Oculus, and then with the annual reopening of the Prospect Park location. Now, Smorgasburg announces a new market in Bella Azbug Park in Hudson Yards on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The pop-up, which will run from May 14 until August 13, will feature six vendors on the following days from 11 am to 7 pm.

Tuesdays: Bona Bona Ice Cream, Burger Supreme, Destination Dumplings, Jianbing Co., Oconomi, Phat Greek

Wednesdays: Burger Supreme, Jianbing Co., Excell’s Kingston Eatery, Home Frite, Mao’s Bao, Red Hook Lobster Pound

New vendors will be swapped in at the smaller Smorgasburg pop-up later this summer. Though Hudson Yards has begun to draw thousands of tourists to the shawarma-lookalike, the $150 million-dollar Vessel, and new cultural center The Shed, the outdoor market will be competing with the complex's other dining destinations, such as José Andrés Mercado Little Spain, Thomas Keller's TAK Room and David Chang's Kāwi and Peach Mart. The mini Smorgasburg's focus on cheaper bites and location at a public square might set it apart.

Looking for more Smorgasburg? Check out our full guide.