Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Smorgasburg opens new food pop-up in Hudson Yards
News / Events & Festivals

Smorgasburg opens new food pop-up in Hudson Yards

By Emma Orlow Posted: Thursday May 9 2019, 3:06pm

Smorgasburg opens new food pop-up in Hudson Yards
Photograph: Courtesy Mao's Baos

Smorgasburg is taking over New York this spring. First with its addition of the new FiDi market near the Oculus, and then with the annual reopening of the Prospect Park location. Now, Smorgasburg announces a new market in Bella Azbug Park in Hudson Yards on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The pop-up, which will run from May 14 until August 13, will feature six vendors on the following days from 11 am to 7 pm.

Tuesdays: Bona Bona Ice CreamBurger SupremeDestination DumplingsJianbing Co., OconomiPhat Greek 

Wednesdays: Burger Supreme, Jianbing Co., Excell’s Kingston EateryHome FriteMao’s BaoRed Hook Lobster Pound

New vendors will be swapped in at the smaller Smorgasburg pop-up later this summer. Though Hudson Yards has begun to draw thousands of tourists to the shawarma-lookalike, the $150 million-dollar Vessel, and new cultural center The Shed, the outdoor market will be competing with the complex's other dining destinations, such as José Andrés Mercado Little Spain, Thomas Keller's TAK Room and David Chang's Kāwi and Peach Mart. The mini Smorgasburg's focus on cheaper bites and location at a public square might set it apart. 

Looking for more Smorgasburg? Check out our full guide

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Emma Orlow 32 Posts

Combining her background in curatorial with her years in the food industry, Emma Orlow looks for stories about unconventional approaches to dining and the stories of the people behind them. Born and raised in New York, she's spent years covering the food, beverage, and design spaces. In addition to her work at Time Out, she's written for Eater, New York Magazine, Saveur, Vice MUNCHIES, Los Angeles Times, Architectural Digest, Edible Brooklyn, and more! Her words have been included on various school syllabi and panel discussions. Emma also makes art with food, putting on experiential shows throughout the city.

Emma has been with Time Out since 2019, and is the Associate Food & Drink Editor in New York. Reach Emma emma.orlow@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram @emorlow.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest