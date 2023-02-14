Snag cheaper than usual Off Broadway tickets this week only

Off Broadway week is back and better than ever with 2-for-1 ticket deals.

Happy Off Broadway week, theater lovers of New York!

Now through March 5, folks can snag 2-for-1 tickets to some of the best Off Broadway shows currently in production, including Stranger Things!, The Play That Goes Wrong, Drunk Shakespeare, Titanique, The Wanderers and Friends! The Musical Parody, among many others.

All you need to do to get your hands on the cheaper-than-usual seats is head to the promotion's official website, select the show you'd like to catch and use code OBW23.

"We are proud to continue to work alongside NYC & Company in introducing New Yorkers and visitors alike to Off-Broadway," said Casey York, the president of the Off-Broadway League, in an official statement. "Each year, during the winter and fall, our program allows new audiences to come in and experience a variety of exceptional shows onstage in an intimate setting."

Right here, check out a list of the top Off Broadway productions playing right now and, below, find the roster of shows that are participating in the week’s promotion:

Anthony Rapp's Without You

Asi Wind's Inner Circle

Becomes a Woman by Betty Smith

The Best We Could

black odyssey

Blue Man Group

The Coast Starlight

Dog Man: The Musical

Drunk Shakespeare

Endgame

Eva Luna

Friends! The Musical Parody

Gazillion Bubble Show

La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao

La Golondrina

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!

The Little Mermaid the Musical

The Office! A Musical Parody

Perfect Crime

The Play That Goes Wrong

Solo, A Show About Friendship

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical

Sugar Daddy

The Wanderers

Titanique