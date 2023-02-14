Snag cheaper than usual Off Broadway tickets this week only

[title]
Happy Off Broadway week, theater lovers of New York!
Now through March 5, folks can snag 2-for-1 tickets to some of the best Off Broadway shows currently in production, including Stranger Things!, The Play That Goes Wrong, Drunk Shakespeare, Titanique, The Wanderers and Friends! The Musical Parody, among many others.
All you need to do to get your hands on the cheaper-than-usual seats is head to the promotion's official website, select the show you'd like to catch and use code OBW23.
"We are proud to continue to work alongside NYC & Company in introducing New Yorkers and visitors alike to Off-Broadway," said Casey York, the president of the Off-Broadway League, in an official statement. "Each year, during the winter and fall, our program allows new audiences to come in and experience a variety of exceptional shows onstage in an intimate setting."
Right here, check out a list of the top Off Broadway productions playing right now and, below, find the roster of shows that are participating in the week’s promotion:
Anthony Rapp's Without You
Asi Wind's Inner Circle
Becomes a Woman by Betty Smith
The Best We Could
black odyssey
Blue Man Group
The Coast Starlight
Dog Man: The Musical
Drunk Shakespeare
Endgame
Eva Luna
Friends! The Musical Parody
Gazillion Bubble Show
La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao
La Golondrina
Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!
The Little Mermaid the Musical
The Office! A Musical Parody
Perfect Crime
The Play That Goes Wrong
Solo, A Show About Friendship
Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical
Sugar Daddy
The Wanderers
Titanique