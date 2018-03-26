  • News
All the delicious foods you can get at Yankee Stadium this season

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday March 26 2018, 5:53pm

Photograph: Delia Barth

Yankees fans know that we have the absolute best baseball team, so we don't need the absolute best food at our stadium. But still, the new grub this season looks insanely tasty.  

The new Yankee Stadiumwhich opened in 2009, is the most expensive stadium ever built and features 56 luxury suites, a memorabilia museum and even a hydrotherapy pool for the players. But when it comes to food, it's a whole new ballgame, literally. Citi Field's food has long been considered the champion, ranking far beyond the Bronx stadium's peanuts and Cracker Jack. 

But this year, the Yankees's new additions include food stands serving up taquitos, Hawaiian food, noodle bowls and custom milkshakes. Last year's new food included everything from Bareburger to Bao Buns, which are both back, and the stadium also has returning champs Mighty Quinn's, Mozzarella Joint and Jersey Mike's. There's Nathan's Famous if you want a classic hot dog, and there's bacon on a stick served in sections 121, 223 and 319. There's also an adjacent Hard Rock Cafe, but we'd be remiss if we did not recommend the bevy of sports bars surrounding the stadium in the Bronx as well. 

This season, you'll also be able to order an exclusive new brew, Blue Point Brewing Company’s NY Pinstripe Pilsner. Yes, you can only get it at Yankee Stadium, so even if you hate sports, you should go to a ballgame for the booze. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mighty Quinn’s 

 

 

 


Lobel’s Prime Meats

 

Bareburger 

 

Photographs: Delia Barth

