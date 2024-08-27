Some of Broadway is going dark on Election Day

[title]
Just as was the case during the 2016 Presidential election, many Broadway shows will be going dark on November 5, Election Day. Instead, some (but not all) of the productions will play the day before, on Monday, November 4—the usual "off day" on Broadway throughout the year.
From &Juliet to The Great Gatsby, Oh, Mary! and Hamilton, the vast majority of musicals and plays will take Election Day off. Many of them, you'll notice in the list below, haven't even officially opened yet.
There are, however, some casts that will still take the stage that day—just in case you foresee needing to go somewhere to distract you from the magnitude of the political event we'll all have to deal with. That "the show must go on" roster includes Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the yet-to-premiere Left on Tenth and The Outsiders.
Here is a list of all the Broadway shows that will be going dark on Tuesday, November 5:
& Juliet
Aladdin
Back to the Future
The Book of Mormon
Cabaret
Chicago
Death Becomes Her
The Great Gatsby
Hadestown
Hamilton
Hell's Kitchen
The Hills of California
The Lion King
Maybe Happy Ending
MJ
Moulin Rouge!
The Notebook
Oh, Mary!
Once Upon a Mattress
Our Town
Romeo + Juliet
Six
Stereophonic
Sunset Boulevard
Swept Away
Tammy Faye
Water for Elephants
Wicked
A Wonderful World
Yellow Face