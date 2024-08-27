Some of Broadway is going dark on Election Day

Just as was the case during the 2016 Presidential election, many Broadway shows will be going dark on November 5, Election Day. Instead, some (but not all) of the productions will play the day before, on Monday, November 4—the usual "off day" on Broadway throughout the year.

From &Juliet to The Great Gatsby, Oh, Mary! and Hamilton, the vast majority of musicals and plays will take Election Day off. Many of them, you'll notice in the list below, haven't even officially opened yet.

There are, however, some casts that will still take the stage that day—just in case you foresee needing to go somewhere to distract you from the magnitude of the political event we'll all have to deal with. That "the show must go on" roster includes Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the yet-to-premiere Left on Tenth and The Outsiders.

Here is a list of all the Broadway shows that will be going dark on Tuesday, November 5:

& Juliet

Aladdin

Back to the Future

The Book of Mormon

Cabaret

Chicago

Death Becomes Her

The Great Gatsby

Hadestown

Hamilton

Hell's Kitchen

The Hills of California

The Lion King

Maybe Happy Ending

MJ

Moulin Rouge!

The Notebook

Oh, Mary!

Once Upon a Mattress

Our Town

Romeo + Juliet

Six

Stereophonic

Sunset Boulevard

Swept Away

Tammy Faye

Water for Elephants

Wicked

A Wonderful World

Yellow Face